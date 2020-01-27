Accessories Android Software updates

NVIDIA adds support for new remote to older SHIELD TV models

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jan 27, 2020, 12:50 PM
NVIDIA adds support for new remote to older SHIELD TV models
Unlike previous SHIELD TV models, NVIDIA's most recent Android TV media player comes with a remote that's not compatible with older iterations. Apart from the design changes, the new remote has more buttons, including one for Netflix and Google Assistant.

NVIDIA promised last year that the new remote will be made compatible with older NVIDIA SHIELD models via a software update, but didn't provide an ETA. Well, that's no longer needed since the company revealed today that the latest SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.0.2 brings the long-awaited support for the new remote.

If you own an older SHIELD TV, you can now buy the new NVIDIA SHIELD Remote since it should be compatible after the update. New features added in the update include motion-activated back-lit buttons, remote locator feature, as well as a customizable menu button.

Also, the update adds support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller that Microsoft launched last year and Sanscrit USB DAC support. NVIDIA notes in the changelog that the Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.

On a side note, if you don't own an NVIDIA SHIELD TV yet, you can buy the most recent one for just $130 via Best Buy, $20 cheaper than the usual price.

liteon163
1. liteon163

Posts: 88; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

I just ordered the new remote for my 2017 model. It should be a huge improvement over what came with it.

posted on 15 min ago

