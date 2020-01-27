NVIDIA adds support for new remote to older SHIELD TV models
If you own an older SHIELD TV, you can now buy the new NVIDIA SHIELD Remote since it should be compatible after the update. New features added in the update include motion-activated back-lit buttons, remote locator feature, as well as a customizable menu button.
Also, the update adds support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller that Microsoft launched last year and Sanscrit USB DAC support. NVIDIA notes in the changelog that the Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.
On a side note, if you don't own an NVIDIA SHIELD TV yet, you can buy the most recent one for just $130 via Best Buy, $20 cheaper than the usual price.
