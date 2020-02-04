Android Wireless service Games

NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service exits beta, Android users can play PC games

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 04, 2020, 10:40 PM
NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service exits beta, Android users can play PC games
NVIDIA GeForce Now, the streaming service that lets you play the games you own on any compatible platform including PC, Mac, NVIDIA Shield, and Android devices is finally out of beta. Keep in mind that you must own all the games you want to play, aside from those that are available for free.

Also, NVIDIA GeForce Now is compatible with around 400 titles, so some of them might be inaccessible, even if you own them. You can search for a certain title in the service's library and if it's there it means it's compatible.

GeForce Now is a cloud-based game streaming service, which means you'll be able to play the games you own on PC on an Android smartphone or tablet. The service supports Android phones with 2GB RAM or more and Android 5.0 or later. Also, NVIDIA recommends Android users to connect their devices to a 5GHz Wi-Fi network for the best gameplay experience.


A single GeForce NOW account allows you to play across all your compatible devices, including Android phones. NVIDIA announced GeForce NOW will be available for free, but it will provide standard access to NVIDIA's service, which means those premium subscribers will get priority. Moreover, the free tier offers one-hour gaming sessions, although you can have as many hours as you want.

For $5 per month, you become a premium subscriber, so you'll get priority access to NVIDIA's services, real-time ray tracing, and six-hour game sessions. On top of that, the $5 plan is an introductory offer valid for the first 12 months, but subscribers will also receive a 90-day free trial.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

ripat24907
Reply

1. ripat24907

Posts: 6; Member since: yesterday

Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>> HERE→→→→→www.richfly2.com     

posted on yesterday, 10:46 PM

ripat24907
Reply

2. ripat24907

Posts: 6; Member since: yesterday

Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>> HERE→→→→→www.richfly2.com     

posted on yesterday, 10:46 PM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless