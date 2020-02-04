NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service exits beta, Android users can play PC games
GeForce Now is a cloud-based game streaming service, which means you'll be able to play the games you own on PC on an Android smartphone or tablet. The service supports Android phones with 2GB RAM or more and Android 5.0 or later. Also, NVIDIA recommends Android users to connect their devices to a 5GHz Wi-Fi network for the best gameplay experience.
A single GeForce NOW account allows you to play across all your compatible devices, including Android phones. NVIDIA announced GeForce NOW will be available for free, but it will provide standard access to NVIDIA's service, which means those premium subscribers will get priority. Moreover, the free tier offers one-hour gaming sessions, although you can have as many hours as you want.
For $5 per month, you become a premium subscriber, so you'll get priority access to NVIDIA's services, real-time ray tracing, and six-hour game sessions. On top of that, the $5 plan is an introductory offer valid for the first 12 months, but subscribers will also receive a 90-day free trial.
