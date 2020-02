NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service exits beta, Android users can play PC games

For $5 per month, you become a premium subscriber, so you'll get priority access to NVIDIA's services, real-time ray tracing, and six-hour game sessions. On top of that, the $5 plan is an introductory offer valid for the first 12 months, but subscribers will also receive a 90-day free trial. A single GeForce NOW account allows you to play across all your compatible devices, including Android phones. NVIDIA announced GeForce NOW will be available for free, but it will provide standard access to NVIDIA's service, which means those premium subscribers will get priority. Moreover, the free tier offers one-hour gaming sessions, although you can have as many hours as you want.For $5 per month, you become a premium subscriber, so you'll get priority access to NVIDIA's services, real-time ray tracing, and six-hour game sessions. On top of that, the $5 plan is an introductory offer valid for the first 12 months, but subscribers will also receive a 90-day free trial.

NVIDIA GeForce Now, the streaming service that lets you play the games you own on any compatible platform including PC, Mac, NVIDIA Shield, and Android devices is finally out of beta . Keep in mind that you must own all the games you want to play, aside from those that are available for free.Also, NVIDIA GeForce Now is compatible with around 400 titles, so some of them might be inaccessible, even if you own them. You can search for a certain title in the service's library and if it's there it means it's compatible.GeForce Now is a cloud-based game streaming service, which means you'll be able to play the games you own on PC on an Android smartphone or tablet. The service supports Android phones with 2GB RAM or more and Android 5.0 or later. Also, NVIDIA recommends Android users to connect their devices to a 5GHz Wi-Fi network for the best gameplay experience.