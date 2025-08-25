Google may allow iPhones to do something unheard of with a new Android feature in the works





Would you use a multiplatform version of Quick Share? Yes, I can’t wait for such a feature Maybe, if sharing is as easy as with AirDrop No, I am okay with using messaging apps for that Yes, I can’t wait for such a feature 57.69% Maybe, if sharing is as easy as with AirDrop 26.92% No, I am okay with using messaging apps for that 15.38%



Currently, Quick Share allows easy and fast file transfer between compatible Android devices, such as the Pixel 10 is a messy and complicated process.



OnePlus has already shown that such a feature is possible. Share with iPhone is part of Oxygen OS 15 and works on the



I think a platform-agnostic version of Quick Share or AirDrop is long overdue. Something as simple as sharing photos among friends without the compression done by most messaging apps shouldn’t be so difficult in 2025, so I can’t wait for Google to finish working on the feature. Currently, Quick Share allows easy and fast file transfer between compatible Android devices, such as the Pixel 10 or Galaxy S25 , and even PCs. Apple users have access to AirDrop, which only works between Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, sharing files between an iPhone 16 and ais a messy and complicated process.OnePlus has already shown that such a feature is possible. Share with iPhone is part of Oxygen OS 15 and works on the OnePlus 13 and other OnePlus and Oppo devices. To use it, iPhone users need an app called O+ Connect, which then allows easy file transfers.I think a platform-agnostic version of Quick Share or AirDrop is long overdue. Something as simple as sharing photos among friends without the compression done by most messaging apps shouldn’t be so difficult in 2025, so I can’t wait for Google to finish working on the feature.



Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer