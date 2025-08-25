Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Google may allow iPhones to do something unheard of with a new Android feature in the works

New findings suggest Google is still working on a feature that could improve the lives of both Android and iPhone users.

Google may still be working on a version of Quick Share that could allow easier file sharing with iOS and macOS devices. If the development of such a feature is real, that could make sharing files across devices with different operating systems much easier than it is now.

A string of code found inside the latest version of Google Play Services by Android Authority suggests the development of Quick Share for iPhone. The discovered string of code mentions directly sharing “end-to-end encrypted files with iPhone and other devices”. The string shares a name with one that asks users to sign in to share.

While the code and its related menus are not directly visible in the app, Android Authority managed to activate a menu that mentions sharing with iPhones. The menu only appeared after signing out of a Google account, and it requests users to sign in before sharing files. That’s unusual for Quick Share, which can normally work without a Google account.



Requesting users to sign in with their Google account might be related to the visibility of the device when sharing files across operating systems. I also guess such a requirement might be related to security, but at this point, we can only speculate.

The first hints that Google might develop Quick Share for iPhones came late last year inside a GitHub repository related to the feature. Now, we can assume that such a feature is really on Google’s radar, even though the company has never mentioned it.

Would you use a multiplatform version of Quick Share?

Vote View Result


Currently, Quick Share allows easy and fast file transfer between compatible Android devices, such as the Pixel 10 or Galaxy S25, and even PCs. Apple users have access to AirDrop, which only works between Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. However, sharing files between an iPhone 16 and a Pixel 10 is a messy and complicated process.

OnePlus has already shown that such a feature is possible. Share with iPhone is part of Oxygen OS 15 and works on the OnePlus 13 and other OnePlus and Oppo devices. To use it, iPhone users need an app called O+ Connect, which then allows easy file transfers.

I think a platform-agnostic version of Quick Share or AirDrop is long overdue. Something as simple as sharing photos among friends without the compression done by most messaging apps shouldn’t be so difficult in 2025, so I can’t wait for Google to finish working on the feature.

Google may allow iPhones to do something unheard of with a new Android feature in the works
