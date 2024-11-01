Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google might be bringing Quick Share to iOS

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android
Quick Share feature logo and a Google Pixel phone.
Mishaal Rahman, a noted tech analyst, has discovered a potential clue suggesting that Google may be working on bringing Quick Share to iOS and macOS.

Quick Share, Google's convenient file-sharing tool, is already available on Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. However, its absence on Apple's platforms has been a notable omission for many users.

Rahman noticed a recent change in Google's code that specifically mentions fixing a bug related to device names on iOS and macOS. While this may seem like a minor tweak, it's the specific mention of these platforms that has sparked speculation.

While Google hasn't officially confirmed its plans for Quick Share on iOS and macOS, this discovery hints at the possibility of such a move. If realized, this would allow seamless file sharing between Android and iOS devices, potentially reducing the need for third-party solutions.

However, there are significant challenges to overcome. Integrating Quick Share into Apple's ecosystem would require Google to navigate the complexities of Apple's App Store and privacy policies. It remains to be seen whether Google will pursue a standalone app or integrate the feature into an existing app like Google Drive or Chrome.

Seamless file sharing is something we take for granted, but with Quick Share users will have a fast and easy way to transfer files between multiple platforms, eliminating the need for complicated workarounds like cloud storage services.

Google tends to be the company that is willing to collaborate more than Apple, so if either will ever bridge the divide between these two major platforms it would be the search giant.

OnePlus already did this before Google


Interestingly, another Android phone manufacturer recently came out with a very similar service. OnePlus revealed a new Share with iPhone feature with OxygenOS 15, the latest major software update for OnePlus phones, which is also what the global version of the OnePlus 13 will be running on.

OnePlus achieved this service by creating an iOS app. Rahman shares that one of the criticisms for this approach is that it is a cumbersome process having to install yet another app. But it feels like a small price to pay for those who would really benefit from easy file transfers between iPhones and Android phones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless