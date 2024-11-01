Google might be bringing Quick Share to iOS





Seamless file sharing is something we take for granted, but with Quick Share users will have a fast and easy way to transfer files between multiple platforms, eliminating the need for complicated workarounds like cloud storage services.







Google tends to be the company that is willing to collaborate more than Apple , so if either will ever bridge the divide between these two major platforms it would be the search giant.





OnePlus already did this before Google





Android phone manufacturer recently came out with a very similar service. OnePlus revealed a new Share with iPhone feature with Interestingly, anothermanufacturer recently came out with a very similar service. OnePlus revealed a new Share with iPhone feature with OxygenOS 15 , the latest major software update for OnePlus phones, which is also what the global version of the OnePlus 13 will be running on.





OnePlus achieved this service by creating an iOS app. Rahman shares that one of the criticisms for this approach is that it is a cumbersome process having to install yet another app. But it feels like a small price to pay for those who would really benefit from easy file transfers between iPhones and Android phones