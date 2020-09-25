Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Google

Last chance: Grab a heavily discounted Google Pixel 4 XL from Amazon

by Cosmin Vasile
Sep 25, 2020, 6:30 AM
Last chance: Grab a heavily discounted Google Pixel 4 XL from Amazon
Pixel 4/XL production ceased a few months ago, as Google is gearing up for the launch of Pixel 5. This means that the Pixel 4/XL is cheaper than usual, but it also means that the phones are now hard to find.

The most expensive of the two Pixel phones, the Pixel 4 XL was usually available for purchase for $1,000. Thankfully, Amazon managed to secure more Pixel 4 XL units and is now offering amazing $350 discounts to anyone who purchases it during the sale.

Those who pick it up will not only receive a 35% discount, but they'll also get an unlocked phone that works on any US carrier no matter what network they use: GSM or CDMA. The bad news is the Clearly White model is getting a smaller 25% discount, so if you want to save $350, you're stuck with the Just Black version.

Keep in mind that we're talking about the 128GB variant, which is typically priced to sell for $1,000. The cheaper 64GB model is on sale as well, but you'll only save $250, which means you'll pay the same amount required to get the 128GB Pixel 4 XL (Just Black).

Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$649
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

