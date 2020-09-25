Last chance: Grab a heavily discounted Google Pixel 4 XL from Amazon
Those who pick it up will not only receive a 35% discount, but they'll also get an unlocked phone that works on any US carrier no matter what network they use: GSM or CDMA. The bad news is the Clearly White model is getting a smaller 25% discount, so if you want to save $350, you're stuck with the Just Black version.
Keep in mind that we're talking about the 128GB variant, which is typically priced to sell for $1,000. The cheaper 64GB model is on sale as well, but you'll only save $250, which means you'll pay the same amount required to get the 128GB Pixel 4 XL (Just Black).