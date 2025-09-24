Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Code inside the iOS 26.1 Beta 1 suggests that iPhones may get better support for non-Apple wearables.
While people are looking for ways to escape iOS 26’s Liquid Glass redesign, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 26.1, which may hide more surprises than anyone would’ve guessed. Part of the beta code has revealed that Apple may start supporting third-party smartwatches on the iPhone.
Part of the iOS 26.1 Beta 1 code suggests that Apple is working to make iPhones more compatible with third-party smartwatches and other accessories. The discoveries made by Macworld include an unreleased feature called Notification Forwarding. With it, users will be able to choose to see their iPhone notifications on other non-Apple devices or accessories.
Apple appears to have started developing a new method for pairing third-party devices with an iPhone. The latest beta also references new frameworks, one of which is called “AccessoryExtension,” but we still don’t know more details about it.
Apple is famous for keeping its ecosystem very closed, and the iPhone is probably the smartphone with the worst support for third-party wearables. However, the Apple Watch is not the only smartwatch that doesn’t play well with other companies’ phones. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 can work with a Pixel 10, but it doesn’t have the same features as when connected to a Galaxy S25.
It would be nice to think that Apple is finally opening up iOS to third-party devices, but that’s unlikely. The EU has updated Apple’s favorite regulation, the Digital Markets Act, with new interoperability requirements for smartwatches. That’s why those new features are most likely intended only for users in the EU.
If Apple implements such features more widely, that could make many people’s lives easier. I’ve used Garmin and Huawei smartwatches with my iPhone, and the arbitrary limits to basic functions are annoying. I don’t think Apple would lose potential Apple Watch customers if it allowed at least some of the basic smartwatch features to third-party devices. Still, it’ll definitely improve the lives of many people who wouldn’t switch from a Garmin or a similar device.
Apple may add third-party smartwatch support to iOS
Part of the iOS 26.1 Beta 1 code suggests that Apple is working to make iPhones more compatible with third-party smartwatches and other accessories. The discoveries made by Macworld include an unreleased feature called Notification Forwarding. With it, users will be able to choose to see their iPhone notifications on other non-Apple devices or accessories.
Other parts of the code suggest that the feature will allow forwarding notifications to “one accessory at a time.” The feature will be available in Settings, and activating it will disable notifications on the Apple Watch.
Apple appears to have started developing a new method for pairing third-party devices with an iPhone. The latest beta also references new frameworks, one of which is called “AccessoryExtension,” but we still don’t know more details about it.
Could Apple open its walled garden?
Imagine using a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an iPhone. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Apple is famous for keeping its ecosystem very closed, and the iPhone is probably the smartphone with the worst support for third-party wearables. However, the Apple Watch is not the only smartwatch that doesn’t play well with other companies’ phones. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 can work with a Pixel 10, but it doesn’t have the same features as when connected to a Galaxy S25.
It would be nice to think that Apple is finally opening up iOS to third-party devices, but that’s unlikely. The EU has updated Apple’s favorite regulation, the Digital Markets Act, with new interoperability requirements for smartwatches. That’s why those new features are most likely intended only for users in the EU.
That would be great for Apple users
If Apple implements such features more widely, that could make many people’s lives easier. I’ve used Garmin and Huawei smartwatches with my iPhone, and the arbitrary limits to basic functions are annoying. I don’t think Apple would lose potential Apple Watch customers if it allowed at least some of the basic smartwatch features to third-party devices. Still, it’ll definitely improve the lives of many people who wouldn’t switch from a Garmin or a similar device.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: