Android 12 causing issues on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices
According to SamMobile, many Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 users are getting various problems after the OneUI 4.0 update. Most of the issues are limited to South Korea but there are other regions affected too.
The most fierce and serious problem has been reported on Samsung’s South Korean support forums and includes bricking the Galaxy Z fold or sending the device into recovery mode. There have been other issues reported, such as screen flickering, dark mode, slow performance, and the Dual Messenger feature not working with some apps
The problems are quickly piling up, and some users are reporting the inability to take screenshots, use Netflix and YouTube, as well as images disappearing from the gallery. Some Galaxy Z Fold units have also stuck on a 60Hz display refresh rate after the update.
According to South Korean sources, Samsung has decided to temporarily stop the Android 12 rollout for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 until all the bugs are ironed out.
