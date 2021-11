Latest One UI 4.0 beta arrives on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

How to enroll in Samsung’s beta program?

Last month Samsung showcased the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos , and now it seems that we’re drawing near the official release of the final version. According to SamMobile , the latest beta version of Samsung’s next UI is rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 The build bears the codename ZUKG, and it is the third official beta release for Samsung’s latest foldable devices. There are several improvements, mentioned in the changelog file, including tweaks in the brightness setting, but mainly we’re talking about bug fixes.The UI 4.0 beta is now rolling out in South Korea but users in the US can get a taste of it as well.The process is pretty simple - you need to open the Samsung Members app and just tap on the “beta” banner. After you join, you can upgrade to OneUI 4.0, or if you’re already running any of the previous beta releases, you’ll receive an OTA update with the ZUKG version as soon as it becomes available in your region.There’s no official release date for the final version of the OneUI 4.0 yet but judging by the timing and frequency of the beta releases, the stable version should hit devices sometime in December. The Galaxy S21 family will be the first to get it, with the foldable models to follow suit.