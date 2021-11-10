One UI 4.0 beta rolls out to Galaxy Note 20

The public beta program of Samsung 's One UI 4.0, based on Google's latest Android 12 OS version, is finally rolling out to owners of the Galaxy Note 20 . And while it should soon be available around the world to the latest in the Note series, the first recipients who are able to download the beta version are users within the United Kingdom.





Although the UK is first to participate in the One UI 4.0 beta, the ability to enroll is also expected to extend to United States as well as Germany, China, India, South Korea, and other international markets very soon.





If you live in the UK and want to get an early glimpse into the latest UI experience Samsung is preparing to launch, you'd need to download and install the Samsung Members app from the Google Play Store onto your Galaxy Note 20 . From there, you can log in using your Samsung account credentials, and you'll see the "Registration for One UI Beta Program" banner right there on the home page.





Once you're registered, you should be able to download the One UI 4.0 beta by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.





As before downloading any kind of beta software, you should be warned that the One UI 4.0 is not yet stable, and could cause all kinds of bugs and hiccups while you're using it. For that reason, it's always important that you create a backup of your phone's data to your Google account or elsewhere, so that in case something goes wrong (or worse comes to worst, the phone bricks), you can always revert back to the old, stable software, and restore your data.





While One UI 4.0 should bring many of Android 12's exciting features to Samsung phones, perhaps one of the highlights is the new Material You theme. This allows you to re-design the entire look of your device, matching up dynamic color themes on apps and widgets to match your background, with huge room for customization and personal aesthetic.





Other new features include Portrait Mode for pets, personalized AR emojis, Grammarly-powered writing assistance, more control over notifications, improvements to native Samsung apps, and much more.







