Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Do you want to save a monumental 400 bucks on an old but still great Apple smartwatch? Here's your chance.
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How could you not love this super-premium Apple Watch Series 9 model? | Image by Apple
Released around two and a half years ago with a decidedly familiar design and an undeniably impressive set of health monitoring tools in tow, the Apple Watch Series 9 is... obviously no longer the best smartwatch money can buy.
But what if you could buy it for a whopping $400 less than usual? I know what you're thinking, the Apple Watch Series 11 normally costs $400 in its most affordable variant, which must mean you're not looking at an entry-level Series 9 model with a basic aluminum case here.
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Instead, the units massively discounted by Amazon from a $699 list price come with extra-robust 41mm stainless steel cases in a silver colorway and standalone cellular connectivity. That premium combo may not be worth seven Benjamins anymore, but at $400 (or 57 percent) off, it's pretty difficult to turn down, especially if you consider a little the key distinctions between the Apple Watch Series 9 and the newer Series 10 and Series 11 generations.
Obviously, the Series 9 is not as good as its successors in a few major departments, but the Apple S9 processor has aged incredibly gracefully, and the same goes for that Always-on Retina display with up to 2000 nits of brightness.
Age will probably become a completely irrelevant number when you also consider the shared heart rate monitoring, fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and irregular rhythm notifications of the last three Apple Watch editions, although the Series 9 does lack hypertension alerts and sleep score technology.
The battery life is admittedly not great on the Apple Watch Series 9 (especially compared to the Series 11), but when all is said and done, I believe this might just be the all-around best smartwatch available today on a tight budget for your new or old iPhone.
If you agree with me and also happen to love the premium feel of a stainless steel body as much as I do, you will need to hurry, as this killer new "lightning" Amazon deal is likely to disappear just as randomly and as abruptly as it appeared, with your demand deciding if the e-commerce giant's inventory is depleted in minutes, hours, or days. I'm currently betting on hours.
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