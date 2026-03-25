Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight









But what if you could buy it for a whopping $400 less than usual? I know what you're thinking, the But what if you could buy it for a whopping $400 less than usual? I know what you're thinking, the Apple Watch Series 11 normally costs $400 in its most affordable variant, which must mean you're not looking at an entry-level Series 9 model with a basic aluminum case here.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) $400 off (57%) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band (M/L Size) Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Apple Watch Series 9 Instead, the units massively discounted by Amazon from a $699 list price come with extra-robust 41mm stainless steel cases in a silver colorway and standalone cellular connectivity. That premium combo may not be worth seven Benjamins anymore, but at $400 (or 57 percent) off, it's pretty difficult to turn down, especially if you consider a little the key distinctions between theand the newer Series 10 and Series 11 generations.





Obviously, the Series 9 is not as good as its successors in a few major departments, but the Apple S9 processor has aged incredibly gracefully, and the same goes for that Always-on Retina display with up to 2000 nits of brightness.





Age will probably become a completely irrelevant number when you also consider the shared heart rate monitoring, fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and irregular rhythm notifications of the last three Apple Watch editions, although the Series 9 does lack hypertension alerts and sleep score technology.





Apple Watch Series 9 best smartwatch available today on a tight budget for your new or old iPhone. The battery life is admittedly not great on the(especially compared to the Series 11 ), but when all is said and done, I believe this might just be the all-aroundavailable today on a tight budget for your new or old iPhone.





If you agree with me and also happen to love the premium feel of a stainless steel body as much as I do, you will need to hurry, as this killer new "lightning" Amazon deal is likely to disappear just as randomly and as abruptly as it appeared, with your demand deciding if the e-commerce giant's inventory is depleted in minutes, hours, or days. I'm currently betting on hours.

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