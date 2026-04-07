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3 iPhone 18 Pro Max features that could make the Fall 2026 upgrade irresistible

We've heard plenty of rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro Max. And these three rumored features could be a serious deal if you're looking to upgrade.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max is coming in a few months, in September, and we've heard many interesting things the new flagship is going to bring. It looks like this year, Apple is taking things to the next level. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to come with serious pro-level camera tech and boast incredible speeds with the new chip and modems. Here are the three features that make this upgrade look almost irresistible. 

A20 Pro processor, N2, C2 chips



The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be powered by a 2nm-built A20 Pro chip. The processor is, of course, bringing significant increases in power and efficiency, which I'm always for. On top of it, rumor has it that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also getting the C2 modem paired with it. 

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The integration with the A20 Pro chip and the C2 modem will likely make the iPhone 18 Pro Max's battery life outstanding. The C2 modem is also rumored to bring satellite 5G abilities to the Pro iPhones, so we may be getting fast internet even in the middle of nowhere. 

The A20 Pro chip is also said to work with Apple's N2 wireless networking chip as well. This chip is responsible for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Bluetooth 6. This one can bring improved performance to Personal Hotspot and AirDrop and even faster download and upload speeds. 

Obviously, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be one seriously speedy phone, including in areas where speed has been less talked about, like internet connection latency. 

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Smaller Dynamic Island



Reports on the iPhone 18 Pro Max's Dynamic Island have been a little contradictory recently. Nevertheless, the majority of leaks corroborate the possibility of Apple shrinking the Dynamic Island with the Pro-branded iPhone 18 models. 

That, if true, would make the Dynamic Island on the 18 almost half the size of the one on the 17 models. That would make it less obstructive to the viewing experience and also bring a more elegant look overall. 

The design this year isn't changing much, but this small refinement would make the iPhone look even more elegant. And I'm all for it. 

Variable aperture for the main camera



Rumor has it that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be getting a variable aperture for its 48 MP main camera. So far, we've had multiple reports corroborate this rumor. So far, iPhones have come with fixed apertures, and a variable aperture may noticeably change things.

Having a variable aperture would make the camera able to adjust the amount of light that enters the sensor based on the lighting conditions. So, it can get more light in dark environments, or it can close in lighter environments to prevent overexposure. 

It would also allow us to control the depth of field, or how blurred the background of a portrait photo is. And that, believe me, is a DSLR-level feature that's rarely seen in smartphone photography and something I'm really looking forward to. 

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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