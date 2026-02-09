The evidence is mounting: iPhone 18 Pro leaks continue to hint at Apple's big camera shift
Forget software tricks and AI blur. New leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro is moving toward "real" camera hardware.
Apple is reportedly in the midst of testing how to make the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro more attractive to buyers. A new leak corroborates some early rumors about the phone, suggesting we might see some serious camera upgrades from Apple’s 2026 flagship.
Tipster Digital Chat Station has published a new leak on Weibo, claiming that the Cupertino tech giant is currently testing a new main camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This new camera may have variable aperture, according to the leaker.
Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that Apple is testing a new telephoto camera for the iPhone 18 Pro that would have a larger aperture.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with a telephoto camera sporting an ƒ/2.8 aperture. The camera itself got an upgraded 48 MP sensor, a noticeable upgrade over the 12 MP one that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max used, but the aperture stayed the same.
A variable aperture would make it possible for the iPhone 18 Pro camera to adjust the amount of light that enters the sensor based on the lighting conditions.
For example, in dark environments, the aperture would be able to be opened more, and hence more light would enter the sensor. Meanwhile, in light environments, the aperture would be closed, thus preventing potential overexposure of images.
The change also would give users the ability to control the depth of field. This is basically how blurred the background is compared to the object of the image.
Variable aperture is something used in real cameras (like DSLR ones or mirrorless ones) and rarely seen in smartphone photography.
Meanwhile, Apple’s main competitor, Samsung, is also rumored to bring the feature to its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean giant has previously offered the feature, though, so it won’t be the first for the company.
Back in 2018, Samsung brought variable aperture to the Galaxy S9 and then offered it again with the Galaxy S10 series in 2019. Unfortunately, the company stopped including it with its flagships in 2020, primarily because it increased the thickness of the device and raised its price.
Meanwhile, the upgrade for the iPhone’s telephoto camera (the larger fixed aperture) would improve light gathering, reduce noise, and could help with shutter speed.
Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are rumored to get variable aperture, and this is making me excited. I’ve been reluctant to give mobile photography a chance because of similar limitations, and to think that this could be added to 2026’s flagships by the two major players on the market is getting me hyped.
If the iPhone 18 Pro really does add this capability, as rumors claim, that would make it a primary candidate for the best camera phone of 2026. For one, I'd be genuinely interested in upgrading if that ends up being the case.
New leak claims (again) variable aperture is coming to the iPhone 18 Pro
This claim gets added to previous reports and rumors about the same thing for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Back in December 2024, Ming-Chi Kuo was the first tipster to claim Apple is working on adding variable aperture to the iPhone 18 Pro models.
A report in October 2025 corroborated that claim, stating that the Cupertino giant was proceeding with its plans to bring the fancy camera feature and was discussing components with its suppliers.
iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Now, Apple may change this with the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Will "Real" camera hardware make you upgrade?
Variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro
For one, Apple has never offered variable aperture on iPhones before. Currently, all newer iPhone Pro models feature a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78.
Previous rumors have also claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would get a teleconverter which would increase focal length and improve zoom reach. The phones are also rumored to gain a 24 MP selfie camera. The two models are expected to be unveiled in the fall of this year, alongside the company’s first foldable iPhone.
Is 2026 going to finally be the year of epic smartphone photography?
