Apple's C2 modem leak reveals the iPhone 18 Pro's plan to end dead zones forever

iPhone 18





The iPhone 18 Pro may be able to connect to 5G using satellites





iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the fall. Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital has now shared on Weibo that Apple's C2 baseband modem may support NR-NTN (known as New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks). The C2 modem is expected to debut with thePro and Pro Max in the fall.





This standard may relate to direct phone-to-satellite connections. It can also be used in relation to using satellites as backhaul for carrier networks, which would help extend iPhone connectivity even in remote areas.





According to the leaker, Apple may allow iPhones to connect to satellites for access to the internet.









Satellite connectivity, 5G, and the iPhone 18 Pro





The leak from Fixed Focus Digital is not the first time we're hearing about the iPhone 18 Pro's potential 5G satellite connectivity support. However, this is the first time that Apple's in-house C2 modem is mentioned in connection to the ability.





Meanwhile, as early as last October, rumors showed up about the Cupertino tech giant working on adding support for 5G networks that are not "tethered to the Earth's surface", and this obviously includes satellites.



Recommended For You

Would you pay extra for a "Satellite 5G" data plan on your iPhone? Yes, I need signal everywhere. No, I'm never off the grid. Only if it's for regular apps. Not on iPhone. Vote





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also said something similar. According to Gurman, Apple is working on a feature, which may be called "satellite over 5G" for the upcoming premium iPhones. This feature would reportedly allow the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to tap satellites when needed to increase coverage. This includes areas where carriers don't provide coverage.





As you can see, Gurman's take on the idea hints that Apple may use satellites as a backhaul for carrier networks. Meanwhile, today's report claims something slightly different: the use of satellites for direct internet access.





Meanwhile, Gurman has also said that Apple is working on a few other satellite-related features as well. For example, those may include an API for developers to add satellite connections to third-party apps. Also, Apple Maps satellite-connectivity support, and moreover, support for images to be sent via satellite connection.





Obviously, we can't know just yet how well these features are developed and if they'll make it at all this year. Actually, for some of these features to work, an upgrade of Globalstar's satellite infrastructure may also be required. That's the infrastructure Apple currently relies on.

Presently, iPhones like the iPhone 14 or newer have Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and roadside assistance features via satellite. To use these features with a satellite, you have to have a clear view of the sky in order for the iPhone to connect to a satellite orbiting the Earth.





The C2 modem would be a successor to the current C1 and C1X and is expected to be more capable than Apple's first attempts at cellular modems for iPhones. The C2 may support mmWave 5G (which isn't supported on the previous modems), and it should technically be closer to the performance that Qualcomm modems offer.





As for the leaker, Fixed Focus Digital has successfully predicted the iPhone 16e 's name in the past, a phone that was earlier believed to be called an iPhone SE 3





Fancy feature that you may need once in your life, unless you travel a lot





Obviously, if you're not a traveler who likes hiking in the wilderness, satellite connectivity in general is something you may never need on your iPhone. However, if you do like going into the wild, having this extra capability to connect when cellular coverage is gone may be very useful.





I don't travel that much, but you never know where life will lead you, so I'm actually open to having such a feature on my iPhone.





Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie