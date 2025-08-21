Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Lightning deal slashes 29% off the 1TB iPad Air M3 with cellular at Amazon

You've got hours to act on this incredibly tempting iPad Air M3 deal at Amazon.

A person holds the iPad Air M3, showcasing its rear design with the iconic Apple logo.
Attention, iPad Air fans — Amazon has just launched what’s easily the best iPad Air M3 deal we’ve seen since the tablet’s release. For a very limited time (we’re talking hours here), you can grab the 11-inch model with cellular connectivity and huge 1TB storage for 29% off. That brings the high-end device, which typically costs nearly $1,250, to less than $890!

11-inch iPad Air M3, 1TB, cellular: $359 off

$359 off (29%)
The iPad Air M3 is a highly powerful tablet that offers excellent performance and is now available at a tempting price. Amazon has launched a lightning deal on the 11-inch variant with 1TB of storage and cellular support, saving you 29%. The promo is only available on the Starlight model.
Buy at Amazon

This is one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, by the way, as over 20% of the lightning deal has already been claimed at Amazon. So, if you’ve been waiting for a seriously good deal on the cellular iPad Air M3 with mammoth 1TB storage, you might want to hurry up.

Featuring the highly powerful M3 chip, this Apple tablet crushes everything you throw at it. Whether it’s casual use, heavy multitasking, or anything else you can think of, this slate handles it all. And that’s just the beginning!

As we pointed out in our iPad Air M3 review, the device also features a great-looking 11-inch display. Although an IPS LCD panel, the screen delivers excellent visuals with vivid colors. The refresh rate still caps at 60Hz, though, so if you’re looking for more on that particular front, you’d have to get the pricier iPad Pro M4 instead.

Sound quality is just as good — you get nice bass and detailed mids that make vocals shine. Consider also the goodies of Apple Intelligence, which comes with Image Playground, text suggestions and rephrasing, notification summaries, and more. All of those extras are designed to make your experience smoother and even more enjoyable.

So, what do you think? If the iPad Air M3 sounds like the right fit for you — and you need massive storage and cellular connectivity — this is your chance to save. Grab the 11-inch model in Starlight for 29% off at Amazon with this epic lightning deal.

Polina Kovalakova
