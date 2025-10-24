Youtube TV and Disney are fighting, and channels like ESPN are on the line

It’s that time again, folks. YouTube TV is locked in another heated staredown , this time with Disney, and key channels like ESPN and ABC hang in the balance.





Here we go again: Disney channels might disappear from YouTube TV



Just when we got over the NBC dispute, a new contract fight is here. Disney's broadcast deal with YouTube TV is set to expire on October 30, and if a new deal isn't struck, subscribers will lose access to major channels.



And we're not just talking about the Disney Channel. This includes the entire ESPN lineup, local ABC affiliates, and more. Disney is already running on-air messages to YouTube TV customers, warning them of the deadline. In a statement to CNBC, Disney accused Google of "exploiting its position at the expense of their own customers," highlighting the loss of marquee programming like the NFL, college football, NBA, and NHL seasons.



— YouTube Team's statement on Disney on YouTube TV, October, 23rd, 2025





This isn't just another contract spat



Losing a channel is one thing, but losing the entire ESPN suite right in the middle of football and the start of the NBA/NHL seasons is a critical blow for sports fans that pay to watch this content. This is the kind of channel loss that actually makes people jump ship.



But the most important part of this whole fight is that "Hulu + Live TV" comment from Google. This is the real rub. Google is negotiating with a company that also owns one of its biggest and most direct competitors. It puts Google in a tough spot: either pay what Disney demands (and possibly fund their competition) or refuse and risk losing subscribers to that competition.



As a customer, I'm just tired



Honestly? This is exhausting. As a customer, it feels like we're just pawns in these constant corporate battles. We saw this with NBC and Fox, and now with Disney. These last-minute threats and public mud-slinging matches are the new normal, and it’s deeply frustrating.



The original promise of streaming TV was supposed to be flexibility and lower costs, but we're just rebuilding the old, bloated cable bundle on a new platform, complete with the exact same carriage dispute drama.



