YouTube TV simplifies 4K viewing with a simple pop up





This is a great feature for people who want to watch the best possible picture quality whenever available. As we all know, 4K offers much sharper images and more vibrant colors than regular HD, making your viewing experience that much better.





But why is this update necessary? Well, for some cord-cutters, YouTube TV has been a viable streaming service that lets you watch live TV channels over the internet. It is akin to having cable, but without the clunky box and the frustrating contracts. Lots of people are choosing streaming services these days because they offer more flexibility and often cost less than traditional cable — in some cases, at least.





The thing is, with so many streaming services and so much content, it can be hard to find what you want in the best possible quality. Before this update, YouTube TV made you dig through menus to see if something was available in 4K. That's not exactly user-friendly. Now, they've simplified the process. If a 4K version is available, you'll get a notification, and you can switch over with a simple click.





Of course, there's a bit of a trade-off. To watch 4K content on YouTube TV, you'll need to subscribe to their "4K Plus add-on." This add-on costs an extra $10 per month, on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription fee, which recently went up to $83 per month. So, you'll end up paying a premium for that crisper, more detailed picture.





That said, if you already have the 4K package with YouTube TV, it makes perfect sense to have this option available, so you can switch to watch the higher quality version that you are already paying for.





Personally, I love the idea of easily finding 4K content, but I'm not a fan of the rising costs of streaming services these days. We thought we were cutting the cord, but what we actually found was that we could be paying the same, if not more, than we were paying before with traditional cable. It's a tough situation for sure, as streaming is clearly the way to go these days for quality content that you can watch pretty much anywhere. I hope these price hikes have now reached their peak and do not continue to impact consumers.