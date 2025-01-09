Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

YouTube TV simplifies 4K viewing with a simple pop up

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube TV logo
YouTube TV just made it easier to find 4K content. Now, when you're watching something that's also available in ultra-high definition, a little notification will pop up on your screen to let you know.

This is a great feature for people who want to watch the best possible picture quality whenever available. As we all know, 4K offers much sharper images and more vibrant colors than regular HD, making your viewing experience that much better.   

But why is this update necessary? Well, for some cord-cutters, YouTube TV has been a viable streaming service that lets you watch live TV channels over the internet. It is akin to having cable, but without the clunky box and the frustrating contracts.  Lots of people are choosing streaming services these days because they offer more flexibility and often cost less than traditional cable — in some cases, at least.


The thing is, with so many streaming services and so much content, it can be hard to find what you want in the best possible quality. Before this update, YouTube TV made you dig through menus to see if something was available in 4K. That's not exactly user-friendly. Now, they've simplified the process. If a 4K version is available, you'll get a notification, and you can switch over with a simple click.

Of course, there's a bit of a trade-off. To watch 4K content on YouTube TV, you'll need to subscribe to their "4K Plus add-on." This add-on costs an extra $10 per month, on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription fee, which recently went up to $83 per month. So, you'll end up paying a premium for that crisper, more detailed picture.

That said, if you already have the 4K package with YouTube TV, it makes perfect sense to have this option available, so you can switch to watch the higher quality version that you are already paying for.

Personally, I love the idea of easily finding 4K content, but I'm not a fan of the rising costs of streaming services these days. We thought we were cutting the cord, but what we actually found was that we could be paying the same, if not more, than we were paying before with traditional cable. It's a tough situation for sure, as streaming is clearly the way to go these days for quality content that you can watch pretty much anywhere. I hope these price hikes have now reached their peak and do not continue to impact consumers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

Apple pushes back against lawsuit over iPhone 15 camera tech
Apple pushes back against lawsuit over iPhone 15 camera tech
Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update
Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update
Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans
Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans
Google's privacy practices under fire again as class action moves forward
Google's privacy practices under fire again as class action moves forward
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events
A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless