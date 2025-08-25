Your iPhone 17 Pro might do something Apple never let iPhones do before
Apple has reportedly tested reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro, but the question is whether the company will finally flip the switch — or keep the feature locked away.
Apple's not usually the company to introduce fresh new technologies before its main competitors. And just when we've heard that Google has removed its Battery Share feature on the latest Pixels to have Pixelsnap (which is the company's take on MagSafe, a.k.a. you can't have both MagSafe-like tech and reverse wireless charging), a new rumor indicates Apple may be thinking of doing just that with the iPhone 17 Pro. Potentially.
In 2021, reverse wireless charging on iPhones did happen (kinda). Back then, Apple released the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. When the iPhone was charging via Lightning, it could also deliver a charge to the MagSafe Battery Pack. This was the first time an iPhone was, you know, sharing its power wirelessly with an accessory device.
Wirelessly charging an Apple Watch with an iPhone would be such a game-changer. It's not clear yet if Apple will bring the feature to the iPhone 17 Pro, but I think it would be incredibly useful – especially with the bigger batteries expected in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. I can already imagine how handy it would be when my AirPods suddenly die while I'm out and about. Come on, Apple, I really need this one – my AirPods dying on me like that happens way too often!
Meanwhile, competitors like Google have removed wireless charging on the Pixel 10 lineup (used to be called Battery Share) to fit magnets for a MagSafe-like capability. The Galaxy S25 series doesn't have magnetic wireless charging at all, but Qi2 Ready status, enabled with special cases. But yeah, reverse wireless charging is present on the S25.
The iPhone 17 models are expected to be announced on September 9 during an Apple event. The date is not officially announced just yet, but Apple did leak it itself, so it's almost 100% certain.
Before you get too hyped, it's important to note that today's rumor comes from Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo leaker who's not always been right. And second of all, the leaker indicates that Apple has tested reverse wireless charging for its premium smartphones... but it's not known if the feature would be enabled when the iPhones get officially launched in September.
This isn't the first time that the useful capability of having your iPhone charge your AirPods on the go has been rumored. Another Weibo tispter, Instant Digital, claimed back in February that Apple is testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. According to this leak, the capability would be used to charge other Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch.
iPhone 17 lineup dummy units. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
In 2021, reverse wireless charging on iPhones did happen (kinda). Back then, Apple released the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. When the iPhone was charging via Lightning, it could also deliver a charge to the MagSafe Battery Pack. This was the first time an iPhone was, you know, sharing its power wirelessly with an accessory device.
But oh well, Apple discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack in September 2023. The iPhone 15 release also dropped the Lightning cable. iPhone 15 and newer can charge Apple Watch or AirPods, but using the USB-C port, not wirelessly.
Wirelessly charging an Apple Watch with an iPhone would be such a game-changer. It's not clear yet if Apple will bring the feature to the iPhone 17 Pro, but I think it would be incredibly useful – especially with the bigger batteries expected in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. I can already imagine how handy it would be when my AirPods suddenly die while I'm out and about. Come on, Apple, I really need this one – my AirPods dying on me like that happens way too often!
Recommended Stories
The iPhone 17 models are expected to be announced on September 9 during an Apple event. The date is not officially announced just yet, but Apple did leak it itself, so it's almost 100% certain.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: