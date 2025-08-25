Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Your iPhone 17 Pro might do something Apple never let iPhones do before

Apple has reportedly tested reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro, but the question is whether the company will finally flip the switch — or keep the feature locked away.

0comments
Apple's not usually the company to introduce fresh new technologies before its main competitors. And just when we've heard that Google has removed its Battery Share feature on the latest Pixels to have Pixelsnap (which is the company's take on MagSafe, a.k.a. you can't have both MagSafe-like tech and reverse wireless charging), a new rumor indicates Apple may be thinking of doing just that with the iPhone 17 Pro. Potentially.

Before you get too hyped, it's important to note that today's rumor comes from Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo leaker who's not always been right. And second of all, the leaker indicates that Apple has tested reverse wireless charging for its premium smartphones... but it's not known if the feature would be enabled when the iPhones get officially launched in September. 

This isn't the first time that the useful capability of having your iPhone charge your AirPods on the go has been rumored. Another Weibo tispter, Instant Digital, claimed back in February that Apple is testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. According to this leak, the capability would be used to charge other Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch.


In 2021, reverse wireless charging on iPhones did happen (kinda). Back then, Apple released the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. When the iPhone was charging via Lightning, it could also deliver a charge to the MagSafe Battery Pack. This was the first time an iPhone was, you know, sharing its power wirelessly with an accessory device. 

But oh well, Apple discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack in September 2023. The iPhone 15 release also dropped the Lightning cable. iPhone 15 and newer can charge Apple Watch or AirPods, but using the USB-C port, not wirelessly. 

Would you use your iPhone 17 Pro to wirelessly charge AirPods or Apple Watch?

Vote View Result


Wirelessly charging an Apple Watch with an iPhone would be such a game-changer. It's not clear yet if Apple will bring the feature to the iPhone 17 Pro, but I think it would be incredibly useful – especially with the bigger batteries expected in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. I can already imagine how handy it would be when my AirPods suddenly die while I'm out and about. Come on, Apple, I really need this one – my AirPods dying on me like that happens way too often!

Meanwhile, competitors like Google have removed wireless charging on the Pixel 10 lineup (used to be called Battery Share) to fit magnets for a MagSafe-like capability. The Galaxy S25 series doesn't have magnetic wireless charging at all, but Qi2 Ready status, enabled with special cases. But yeah, reverse wireless charging is present on the S25.  

The iPhone 17 models are expected to be announced on September 9 during an Apple event. The date is not officially announced just yet, but Apple did leak it itself, so it's almost 100% certain. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
