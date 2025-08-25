Your iPhone 17 Pro might do something Apple never let iPhones do before

This isn't the first time that the useful capability of having your iPhone charge your AirPods on the go has been rumored. Another Weibo tispter, Instant Digital, claimed back in February that Apple is testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. According to this leak, the capability would be used to charge other Apple accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch.

Would you use your iPhone 17 Pro to wirelessly charge AirPods or Apple Watch? Absolutely, that’s a game-changer Maybe, only in emergencies No, I’d rather stick to cables Not sure yet Absolutely, that’s a game-changer 25.64% Maybe, only in emergencies 51.28% No, I’d rather stick to cables 23.08% Not sure yet 0%

