Wondering where CNN went in Apple News? You're not alone, and here's what's happening

CNN quietly disappears from Apple News, but don’t worry — it’s probably just a contract-time hiccup.

If you've noticed this morning that your CNN feed from the Apple News apps has disappeared, well, you're not alone. The media has quietly pulled its feed from the app, which is a temporary move reportedly related to the media company being in talks with Apple over its contract with Cupertino.

CNN news feed in Apple News temporarily pulled 


CNN has decided to remove its content from Apple's news aggregator app, and it's very likely that we're just talking about a temporary decision. Luckily, it appears that we're not talking here about some serious conflict, but rather, a routine reason is behind the move. 

CNN is said to be still in talks with Apple because its contract is up for renewal. Reportedly, the new contract is in the works, but the companies are probably working on the conditions at the moment. Until then, however, you'll have to read CNN's news elsewhere, not in the Apple News app. 


At the moment, it's not clear when CNN's feed will return to Apple's app.

Apple News is an app that aggregates news content for your convenience  


Apple made the Apple News app to work as a native news aggregator for your iPhone. It offers you a variety of news sources in one place, so you can catch up easily with all your favorite media.

Did you even notice CNN disappearing from Apple News today?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, there's also a service called Apple News+, obviously a paid one. It gives you access to paywalled content from multiple publications. Currently, you can subscribe to Apple News+ for $12.99 a month. 

Apart from getting access to paid publications in one place, without having to giggle around multiple websites with ongoing subscriptions, you also get the ability to set up an offline reading library, a recipe repository, and play a few daily games.

CNN's feed isn't going to be missing from Apple News for long, most likely


Honestly, I don’t think this is anything to worry about. It just feels like one of those behind-the-scenes contract things that big companies do every once in a while. Still, it’s a bit annoying when something you use every day suddenly disappears without warning.

Anyway, it’s not the end of the world – we all know how to open a browser – but yeah, but it does break the usual morning routine a bit. 

