Wondering where CNN went in Apple News? You're not alone, and here's what's happening
CNN quietly disappears from Apple News, but don’t worry — it’s probably just a contract-time hiccup.
If you've noticed this morning that your CNN feed from the Apple News apps has disappeared, well, you're not alone. The media has quietly pulled its feed from the app, which is a temporary move reportedly related to the media company being in talks with Apple over its contract with Cupertino.
CNN news feed in Apple News temporarily pulled
CNN is said to be still in talks with Apple because its contract is up for renewal. Reportedly, the new contract is in the works, but the companies are probably working on the conditions at the moment. Until then, however, you'll have to read CNN's news elsewhere, not in the Apple News app.
Apple News logo. | Image Credit - Apple
Apple News is an app that aggregates news content for your convenience
Apple made the Apple News app to work as a native news aggregator for your iPhone. It offers you a variety of news sources in one place, so you can catch up easily with all your favorite media.
CNN's feed isn't going to be missing from Apple News for long, most likely
Anyway, it’s not the end of the world – we all know how to open a browser – but yeah, but it does break the usual morning routine a bit.
