Wondering where CNN went in Apple News? You're not alone, and here's what's happening

CNN news feed in Apple News temporarily pulled

CNN is said to be still in talks with Apple because its contract is up for renewal. Reportedly, the new contract is in the works, but the companies are probably working on the conditions at the moment. Until then, however, you'll have to read CNN's news elsewhere, not in the Apple News app.





Apple News is an app that aggregates news content for your convenience

Apple made the Apple News app to work as a native news aggregator for your iPhone. It offers you a variety of news sources in one place, so you can catch up easily with all your favorite media.





CNN's feed isn't going to be missing from Apple News for long, most likely

