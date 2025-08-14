Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
A weird One UI 8 Beta bug is making Moon photos appear purple on some Galaxy S25 Ultra devices. It only happens after you snap the photo, and not everyone is affected.
An odd Galaxy S25 Ultra bug with the camera has appeared for people running the latest version of One UI 8 Beta. Apparently, this bug makes photos of the moon appear purple for some strange reason. Luckily, as this is a beta version of the software, the bug may be dealt with before the Galaxy S25 Ultra receives the stable One UI 8.
On top of that, it seems that disabling Scene Optimizer doesn't help. What's interesting (and could potentially be a problem) is that not all Galaxy S25 Ultra devices running One UI Beta 4 are running into this issue. Some of them take photos of the Moon just fine.
As you can see, that's not a huge problem, but it is an annoying bug and should be addressed. It could become a bigger problem if it slips through the cracks of Samsung's quality check and isn't addressed in time. Also, the fact that not all people are experiencing it while running the beta can be either good or bad. It's good because you likely may not face it. It's bad because if it's not as widespread, Samsung may not address it as quickly.
It's important to note that beta versions of software are usually buggy, and that's part of the game. These bugs usually get squashed before the stable release. Hopefully, this one will too.
I personally think this is one of those funny little beta bugs that make tech news more entertaining than serious. It's not a dealbreaker, but it does show why beta versions aren't for everyone. Hopefully, Samsung fixes it soon, so the Moon can go back to looking like the Moon, not a sci-fi prop.
The bug has not been spotted on devices running the stable One UI 7, so it's most likely a bug coming from the beta version. The issue has been spotted specifically in One UI 8 Beta 4, and the only condition in which the purple tint appears is when you try to take a photo of the Moon.
Usually, these photos should turn white or gray. However, the alien-inspired bug makes the photo look purple. Apparently, according to multiple users on Samsung's community forum, the Moon appears purple at multiple zoom levels as well.
Image Credit - @usereAZCq01bZZ on Samsung's Community forum
The bug has been observed at 10x, 20x, 30x, and even 100x zoom. The photo is also said to appear normal in camera preview, with the purple coloring happening after the photo is taken. This indicates that we are likely talking about a bug in Samsung's processing.
On top of that, it seems that disabling Scene Optimizer doesn't help. What's interesting (and could potentially be a problem) is that not all Galaxy S25 Ultra devices running One UI Beta 4 are running into this issue. Some of them take photos of the Moon just fine.
As you can see, that's not a huge problem, but it is an annoying bug and should be addressed. It could become a bigger problem if it slips through the cracks of Samsung's quality check and isn't addressed in time. Also, the fact that not all people are experiencing it while running the beta can be either good or bad. It's good because you likely may not face it. It's bad because if it's not as widespread, Samsung may not address it as quickly.
It's important to note that beta versions of software are usually buggy, and that's part of the game. These bugs usually get squashed before the stable release. Hopefully, this one will too.
I personally think this is one of those funny little beta bugs that make tech news more entertaining than serious. It's not a dealbreaker, but it does show why beta versions aren't for everyone. Hopefully, Samsung fixes it soon, so the Moon can go back to looking like the Moon, not a sci-fi prop.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: