You might finally understand every video on your phone thanks to a Circle to Search update





Right now, the update is still work in progress. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug





The feature might come with a sleek new animation, too – a rainbow gradient along the edges of the screen while it is active. It gives off some Siri-like vibes, and since the upgraded Siri Apple promised is still nowhere to be seen, Live Translate’s rainbow gradient could be the one we actually end up seeing on our phones first.

When in use, you will see a colorful glow around the edges. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug

Users can set their preferred output language through a floating overlay, which can be moved around or minimized to focus on specific parts of the screen. The overlay also includes a crop function, which will probably let you translate just a portion of the display, though that part doesn’t seem to be fully working yet. Next to it is a button to turn off Live Translate and return to the standard Circle to Search interface.



As mentioned already, right now, Live Translate isn’t fully functional and translations only appear for a brief moment. Still, Google is clearly pushing it forward, and it seems likely this feature will roll out in a future update.



With the Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold – and maybe even a glimpse of Live Translate in action. Stay tuned, because we will be covering the event and bringing all the news right here.









