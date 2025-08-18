You might finally understand every video on your phone thanks to a Circle to Search update
Google’s Live Translate could soon handle moving text, GIFs, and web pages.
When Google first introduced Circle to Search last year, I was pretty impressed – it made finding information on whatever is on your screen way easier, and honestly, it felt like a bit of a game-changer. Now, it looks like the tech giant is cooking up a major upgrade for the feature.
Beyond its standard search capabilities, Circle to Search already lets you translate static text on your screen. The next step? Translation for moving text, too.
Right now, the Live Translate option sits in Circle to Search’s app drawer – which itself is being tested – and sits alongside other tools like standard screen translation and song identification. Once live, it will ask whether you want translation to cover the entire screen or just specific apps.
As mentioned already, right now, Live Translate isn’t fully functional and translations only appear for a brief moment. Still, Google is clearly pushing it forward, and it seems likely this feature will roll out in a future update.
While not every tested feature makes it to the public, I think Live Translate looks like a keeper. After all, it would give users more freedom to consume content without worrying about language barriers – a really practical use of AI. Features like this are exactly what I want to see. I mean, this is the kind of innovation that really hits the mark: AI that’s not just a gimmick, but something that genuinely enhances how we use our devices.
A new report reveals that Google is testing a Live Translate feature inside Circle to Search. As the name suggests, this upgrade might extend translation beyond still images to dynamic content like web pages, GIFs and videos. While it is still in development, some details have already been revealed.
Right now, the Live Translate option sits in Circle to Search’s app drawer – which itself is being tested – and sits alongside other tools like standard screen translation and song identification. Once live, it will ask whether you want translation to cover the entire screen or just specific apps.
Right now, the update is still work in progress. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug
The feature might come with a sleek new animation, too – a rainbow gradient along the edges of the screen while it is active. It gives off some Siri-like vibes, and since the upgraded Siri Apple promised is still nowhere to be seen, Live Translate’s rainbow gradient could be the one we actually end up seeing on our phones first.
When in use, you will see a colorful glow around the edges. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug
Users can set their preferred output language through a floating overlay, which can be moved around or minimized to focus on specific parts of the screen. The overlay also includes a crop function, which will probably let you translate just a portion of the display, though that part doesn’t seem to be fully working yet. Next to it is a button to turn off Live Translate and return to the standard Circle to Search interface.
As mentioned already, right now, Live Translate isn’t fully functional and translations only appear for a brief moment. Still, Google is clearly pushing it forward, and it seems likely this feature will roll out in a future update.
With the Pixel 10 series launching in just two days, we will almost certainly get more details on new AI features across the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold – and maybe even a glimpse of Live Translate in action. Stay tuned, because we will be covering the event and bringing all the news right here.
