WhatsApp’s latest new feature is much better on Android

Meta starts rolling out real-time translation for WhatsApp messages globally

A new translation feature is rolling out to WhatsApp on iOS and Android, but the supported languages and features will be different on both platforms.

You can get real-time translation of your WhatsApp messages


Meta announced it’ll “gradually” roll out a new translation feature on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. You’ll be able to translate messages in one-to-one chats, groups, and Channels by long-pressing on them and tapping the “Translate” option. That should allow you to choose what language the message you want translated from or to. 

The company says that every translation is handled on-device, and WhatsApp cannot see the messages. That means your chats remain encrypted.

It’s not the same for everyone




Android users are getting a better version of the feature, albeit with fewer supported languages. Once they translate a message, they’ll have the option to turn on automatic translation for the entire thread and see translated versions of all future messages. 

On the other hand, iPhone users will be able to use the feature in more languages. In total, WhatsApp on iOS will be able to translate messages between the 19 languages supported by Apple’s Translate app. Android users will be able to use translations in six languages: 

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Hindi
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Arabic

Meta’s new feature comes shortly after Apple launched Live Translation on its own Messages app on iOS 26. The feature works automatically while you type your messages, much like what Meta says Android users will be able to do on WhatsApp.

That’s what AI is all about, right?


I feel like we’re in the middle of an automated translation boom, and I love it. Learning languages can be fun, but it’s difficult, so having reliable translation tools at hand can make life much easier. Considering how many people around the world use WhatsApp, that feature could be even more consequential than the Live Translation on the AirPods Pro 3. I’ll definitely use it way more often.

Ilia Temelkov
