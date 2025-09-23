WhatsApp’s latest new feature is much better on Android

You can get real-time translation of your WhatsApp messages

On the other hand, iPhone users will be able to use the feature in more languages. In total, WhatsApp on iOS will be able to translate messages between the 19 languages supported by Apple’s Translate app. Android users will be able to use translations in six languages:



Spanish

Hindi

Portuguese

Russian

Arabic

Meta’s new feature comes shortly after Apple launched Live Translation on its own Messages app on



That’s what AI is all about, right?

Meta's new feature comes shortly after Apple launched Live Translation on its own Messages app on iOS 26. The feature works automatically while you type your messages, much like what Meta says Android users will be able to do on WhatsApp.

I feel like we're in the middle of an automated translation boom, and I love it. Learning languages can be fun, but it's difficult, so having reliable translation tools at hand can make life much easier. Considering how many people around the world use WhatsApp, that feature could be even more consequential than the Live Translation on the AirPods Pro 3. I'll definitely use it way more often.







