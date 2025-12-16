iPhone Fold may have a shape like no other foldable phone
Apple may take a notably different approach with the screen size of its first foldable iPhone.
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Image credit — Technizo Concept
If Apple launches such a device, it will be noticeably different from virtually every other book-style foldable. The internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 20:18 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is almost perfectly square when unfolded. That makes them work well for multitasking, but it’s not the best screen size for watching horizontal video.
As intriguing as the internal screen may be, I’m more excited about the external display of the iPhone Fold. We haven’t seen a 5.3-inch smartphone in a while, and even if it's a wider display, it may be the best option for people who want small phones.
Apple is almost certainly launching a foldable iPhone in 2026, which could turn into another product that the company creates in its own unique way. This time, the device is reportedly going to stand out with the size of its screens.
The aspect ratio of the internal display of the iPhone Fold may be similar to that of the largest iPads, according to a report by The Information. When unfolded, the device will be “more wide than tall,” similar to Apple’s tablet and unlike other book-style foldables.
The new details align with yesterday’s information from leaker Digital Chat Station, who said that Apple’s foldable will have a 5.25-inch external and 7.58-inch internal display.
While the iPhone Fold is still in development and its specs might not be finalized yet, it wouldn’t be such a surprise to see it with that unusual aspect ratio. Samsung is rumored to be working on a wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which was already compared to an iPad.
iPhone Fold may have a wide internal display
The aspect ratio of the internal display of the iPhone Fold may be similar to that of the largest iPads, according to a report by The Information. When unfolded, the device will be “more wide than tall,” similar to Apple’s tablet and unlike other book-style foldables.
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When closed, the iPhone Fold will have a 5.3-inch display, while the internal one will measure 7.7 inches. Similar to the iPhone 18 Pro, the single selfie camera of the foldable iPhone will be positioned in the top-left corner of the display.
The new details align with yesterday’s information from leaker Digital Chat Station, who said that Apple’s foldable will have a 5.25-inch external and 7.58-inch internal display.
A new type of foldable
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have tall, squarish internal displays. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
While the iPhone Fold is still in development and its specs might not be finalized yet, it wouldn’t be such a surprise to see it with that unusual aspect ratio. Samsung is rumored to be working on a wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which was already compared to an iPad.
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Would you prefer a wider internal screen for a book-style foldable?
No, a taller display is better
25.84%
Maybe, if the external display stays narrow enough
19.1%
Yes, it’s the only shape that makes sense
55.06%
If Apple launches such a device, it will be noticeably different from virtually every other book-style foldable. The internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 20:18 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is almost perfectly square when unfolded. That makes them work well for multitasking, but it’s not the best screen size for watching horizontal video.
The iPhone mini lives again
As intriguing as the internal screen may be, I’m more excited about the external display of the iPhone Fold. We haven’t seen a 5.3-inch smartphone in a while, and even if it's a wider display, it may be the best option for people who want small phones.
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