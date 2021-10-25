Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment

Xiaomi
teased its next budget phone - the Redmi Note 11 - on Weibo
a couple of days ago, and now the company continues to leak stats via the Chinese network. The latest teaser image shows that the phone will come equipped with 120W fast charge technology.
The official announcement is happening on October 28th but most of the specs of the new Redmi Note 11 line have already been leaked. The phone will probably be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset and sport a 120Hz LCD display.
The Pro version of the phone will come equipped with a Dimensity 920 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The display of the Pro will also sport a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone will also have a hefty 5,000mAh battery.
The teaser images posted by Xiaomi reveal some of the design characteristics of the phone. The Redmi Note 11 will have a big rectangular camera bump housing three cameras. There’s a USB-C port on the bottom, and the typical for Far Eastern phones IR blaster on the top.
The Redmi Note 11 is expected to launch in China with other regions to follow but the important thing here is that Xiaomi is starting to bring its 120W fast charging to more budget-oriented models. We should expect the tech to find its way to other, more broadly available, Xiaomi phones pretty soon.