One of the top 3 smartphone brands is making a 10,000 mAh phone: and it's not Samsung or Apple
Bonkers capacity cells in handsets will soon be the norm.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Xiaomi is often regarded as the third-biggest smartphone brand globally in smartphone shipments, trailing behind only Samsung and Apple.
As we've reported earlier, Honor could also double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 5,000 mAh capacity cell with its potential Honor Power 2 and its alleged 10,000 mAh battery.
While 7,000 mAh phones sound extremely exotic (and futuristic) right now, the 10,000 mAh milestone is even more impressive. Xiaomi and Redmi phones could get such 10,000 mAh cells real soon, as the latest reports indicate.
Here's the fine print: the two alleged 10,000 mAh phones from Xiaomi and Redmi won't come with wireless charging capabilities on board. Another strong indication that the handsets will stay firmly in mid-range territory.
This could be a major trade-off for some users out there, but for many others, the sacrifice might be worth it. After all, most people rarely use wireless charging on a daily basis, and the promise of a phone that can last several days on a single charge easily outweighs that omission. If Xiaomi manages to balance weight, thickness, and charging speed, these 10,000 mAh phones could redefine what battery life really means in the mid-range market.
Smartphones with five-digit battery capacities signal a major shift in the industry.
Previously, such large mAh numbers were limited to rugged phones and power banks. Xiaomi's move into this space could make high-capacity batteries more mainstream, further strengthening its reputation for long-lasting devices and giving it a clear advantage over big names like Samsung and Google.
It could, however, turn out to be the first major maker among these three to embrace 10,000 mAh batteries.
The battery bonanza
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
There aren't any detailed specs about which phones would offer this outstanding feature, but it's supposed to arrive on a couple of mid-rangers. One of the two could pack the Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the other could get the Snapdragon 7 series treatment. This means although they'll wipe the floor with Galaxy and Apple phones in terms of battery capacity, they won't be able to compete in terms of raw power performance.
The trade-off
Great news, though
