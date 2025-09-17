Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores

Xiaomi 17 reveal date is locked in



Design-wise, Xiaomi’s Pro models are also shifting toward the new “big camera island” look, with a huge slab stretching edge to edge on the back – very much in line with the iPhone 17 Pro and Design-wise, Xiaomi’s Pro models are also shifting toward the new “big camera island” look, with a huge slab stretching edge to edge on the back – very much in line with thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max



But here is where Xiaomi adds its own twist. In a set of teasers, the company showed off a secondary screen built right into that camera island. It can flip through different clock designs, double as a selfie viewfinder with the rear cameras, display app info, or just show colorful graphics. And sure, that's already a lot, but I'd bet Xiaomi has more tricks hidden up its sleeve for launch day.





Xiaomi 17Pro has a variety of ways to play. pic.twitter.com/mm2pPIFlNh — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2025

Xiaomi wants Apple’s spotlight



Launching the Xiaomi 17 series earlier than usual – and right after Apple’s big iPhone 17 reveal – is no coincidence. It is a strategic move to steal attention in China, Apple’s most competitive market. And with features like a secondary display on the back, Xiaomi is making sure it is not just playing catch-up but offering something fresh.



Under the hood, these phones also sound beastly. We are talking about the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm, Under the hood, these phones also sound beastly. We are talking about the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm, huge battery upgrades with a 7,000mAh cell in the regular model and an even larger 7,500mAh pack in the Pro Max, plus expected camera improvements . Rumors point to the high-end model rocking three 50 MP Leica-branded cameras on the back.



September 19 is no accident



The timing says it all. September 19 isn’t just Xiaomi’s big reveal – it’s also the very day the iPhone 17 hits shelves. That is not a coincidence. Xiaomi clearly wants to ride the same wave of attention, getting people to consider its phones while iPhone hype is at its peak.



We don’t have hands-on time with the Xiaomi 17 series just yet, so the real head-to-head will come later. But based on what we’ve seen and what’s rumored, Xiaomi could be setting up a serious Android alternative this year – one that pushes its own bold ideas.



