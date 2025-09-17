Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores
The new Android flagship phones will debut in their homeland this week.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship phones, the Xiaomi 17 series, and now the company has finally revealed the exact date.
Xiaomi had already teased that the 17 series would arrive this month, but without giving an actual date. Well, now that is cleared up: September 19 is the day we will see the Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.
Keep in mind, though, that this reveal is only for China. The global debut will come later – most likely at next year’s MWC in Barcelona, happening March 2–5, where Xiaomi usually brings its flagships to the international stage.
Design-wise, Xiaomi’s Pro models are also shifting toward the new “big camera island” look, with a huge slab stretching edge to edge on the back – very much in line with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Launching the Xiaomi 17 series earlier than usual – and right after Apple’s big iPhone 17 reveal – is no coincidence. It is a strategic move to steal attention in China, Apple’s most competitive market. And with features like a secondary display on the back, Xiaomi is making sure it is not just playing catch-up but offering something fresh.
Under the hood, these phones also sound beastly. We are talking about the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 from Qualcomm, huge battery upgrades with a 7,000mAh cell in the regular model and an even larger 7,500mAh pack in the Pro Max, plus expected camera improvements. Rumors point to the high-end model rocking three 50 MP Leica-branded cameras on the back.
The timing says it all. September 19 isn’t just Xiaomi’s big reveal – it’s also the very day the iPhone 17 hits shelves. That is not a coincidence. Xiaomi clearly wants to ride the same wave of attention, getting people to consider its phones while iPhone hype is at its peak.
We don’t have hands-on time with the Xiaomi 17 series just yet, so the real head-to-head will come later. But based on what we’ve seen and what’s rumored, Xiaomi could be setting up a serious Android alternative this year – one that pushes its own bold ideas.
Xiaomi 17 reveal date is locked in
Now, if you are scratching your head, wondering what happened to the Xiaomi 16, you didn’t miss anything. Xiaomi simply skipped a generation to go straight to the 17 series, a move clearly aimed at competing more directly with Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, which launched earlier this month.
But here is where Xiaomi adds its own twist. In a set of teasers, the company showed off a secondary screen built right into that camera island. It can flip through different clock designs, double as a selfie viewfinder with the rear cameras, display app info, or just show colorful graphics. And sure, that’s already a lot, but I’d bet Xiaomi has more tricks hidden up its sleeve for launch day.
Xiaomi 17Pro has a variety of ways to play. pic.twitter.com/mm2pPIFlNh— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2025
Xiaomi wants Apple’s spotlight
September 19 is no accident
