Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

There will be no Xiaomi 16 series! Xiaomi will skip an entire phone generation to fight Apple

The company jumps straight to Xiaomi 17 series to directly challenge iPhone 17.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Android Xiaomi iPhone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A photo of a person holding the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Xiaomi won't be rolling out a 16 series this month in China. Instead, it is jumping straight to the Xiaomi 17, setting the stage for a head-to-head clash with Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17 Pro: pre-order for as low as $0.00/mo.

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can already pre-order the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at AT&T. To get the deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition and a suitable plan. The offer is available for new and existing customers.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.78/mo.

$2 78 /mo
$33 34
$31 off (92%)
Trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition, set up a new line on a qualifying AT&T plan or upgrade your current one, and you can get a huge discount on the impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meeting those requirements will bring the Pro Max to $2.78/mo. from its $33.34 monthly price at AT&T. That saves you up to $1,100 after 36 monthly bill credits.
Pre-order at AT&T

Xiaomi skips a generation and heads straight to the 17 series


Xiaomi president Lu Weibing revealed that the tech giant is passing over the entire 16 series. He explained that the move was meant to better position the brand against Apple's new iPhone 17 family, which launched earlier this month. Weibing called the upcoming lineup the most important milestone in Xiaomi's five-year climb into the premium phone space.

The Xiaomi 17 series will debut by the end of the month and will consist of the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Yep, there is no Ultra this time. All three will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

He added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be the most powerful device the company has ever made, which makes sense given it represents the newest generation.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Weibing shared what to expect from the next generation flagship phones. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Rumors also suggest the whole lineup will bring major battery upgrades, ranging from 7,000mAh on the regular model up to 7,500mAh on the Pro Max. On top of that, the Pro Max is expected to feature a secondary display, something Xiaomi itself has teased.

We're also bringing something new to the smartphones, which might otherwise leave you feeling a bit bored by the current crop of phones.
– Lu Weibing, Partner and President, Xiaomi, September 15, 2025

What is even more surprising is that all these upgrades are said to come without any increase in price, which is definitely welcome news for buyers.

Weibing also highlighted that Xiaomi has been pouring money into research and development for the past five years and plans to double that investment going forward.

What do you think about Xiaomi skipping the 16 series?

Vote View Result


Why skipping straight to the 17 changes the game


Launching the Xiaomi 17 earlier than usual and skipping an entire generation is a clear signal that the company wants to go directly up against Apple. By offering a powerful chip, larger batteries, improved cameras, and fresh features, Xiaomi is setting up its latest flagship as the Android alternative to the iPhone 17 – at least in its home market first.

Recommended Stories
The global picture is still uncertain. Xiaomi usually brings only some of its models outside of China, so it remains to be seen which versions of the 17 series will actually make it to other markets. I’m guessing the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be the ones making it to the global stage.

Xiaomi's boldest bet yet


The Xiaomi 17 is shaping up to be a strong follow-up to the Xiaomi 15, which already leads many of our charts, including the 15 Ultra with its top camera score. If Xiaomi really delivers upgrades across the board while keeping prices steady, that's a winning combination on paper.

Of course, we'll have to wait for the official launch to see how it stacks up against the iPhone 17, since that's clearly the competition Xiaomi is targeting.

There will be no Xiaomi 16 series! Xiaomi will skip an entire phone generation to fight Apple

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless