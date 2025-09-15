There will be no Xiaomi 16 series! Xiaomi will skip an entire phone generation to fight Apple
The company jumps straight to Xiaomi 17 series to directly challenge iPhone 17.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi won't be rolling out a 16 series this month in China. Instead, it is jumping straight to the Xiaomi 17, setting the stage for a head-to-head clash with Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup.
Xiaomi skips a generation and heads straight to the 17 series
Xiaomi president Lu Weibing revealed that the tech giant is passing over the entire 16 series. He explained that the move was meant to better position the brand against Apple's new iPhone 17 family, which launched earlier this month. Weibing called the upcoming lineup the most important milestone in Xiaomi's five-year climb into the premium phone space.
The Xiaomi 17 series will debut by the end of the month and will consist of the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Yep, there is no Ultra this time. All three will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
He added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will be the most powerful device the company has ever made, which makes sense given it represents the newest generation.
On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Weibing shared what to expect from the next generation flagship phones. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Rumors also suggest the whole lineup will bring major battery upgrades, ranging from 7,000mAh on the regular model up to 7,500mAh on the Pro Max. On top of that, the Pro Max is expected to feature a secondary display, something Xiaomi itself has teased.
We're also bringing something new to the smartphones, which might otherwise leave you feeling a bit bored by the current crop of phones.
– Lu Weibing, Partner and President, Xiaomi, September 15, 2025
What is even more surprising is that all these upgrades are said to come without any increase in price, which is definitely welcome news for buyers.
Weibing also highlighted that Xiaomi has been pouring money into research and development for the past five years and plans to double that investment going forward.
Why skipping straight to the 17 changes the game
Launching the Xiaomi 17 earlier than usual and skipping an entire generation is a clear signal that the company wants to go directly up against Apple. By offering a powerful chip, larger batteries, improved cameras, and fresh features, Xiaomi is setting up its latest flagship as the Android alternative to the iPhone 17 – at least in its home market first.
Recommended Stories
Xiaomi's boldest bet yet
The Xiaomi 17 is shaping up to be a strong follow-up to the Xiaomi 15, which already leads many of our charts, including the 15 Ultra with its top camera score. If Xiaomi really delivers upgrades across the board while keeping prices steady, that's a winning combination on paper.
Of course, we'll have to wait for the official launch to see how it stacks up against the iPhone 17, since that's clearly the competition Xiaomi is targeting.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: