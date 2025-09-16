Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max teaser reminds you that one screen might not be enough

Xiaomi 17 Pro looks a lot like an iPhone 17 Pro – until that rear screen shows up.

By
Android Xiaomi
An image showing the Xiaomi 17 Pro back on a dark background.
Xiaomi has given us a first look at its upcoming Xiaomi 17 series, which will launch later this month in China, and the spotlight is on the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Both models are introducing a secondary display on the back – something the company is calling the “Magic Back Screen.”

Xiaomi released a teaser for its next-generation flagships


Instead of following the usual numbering, Xiaomi just recently confirmed it would skip the 16 series altogether and jump straight to the 17. The move is a strategic play to stand toe-to-toe with Apple’s new iPhone 17 series.

But the new name isn’t the only way Xiaomi is trying to stand out. The design itself is taking a big leap, with the Pro and Pro Max showing off a rectangular rear island stretching edge to edge. Sounds familiar?

The teaser clip shows the new secondary screen in action. It looks like it can switch between different clock styles, double as a selfie viewfinder with the main cameras, display app info, and even showcase colorful graphics. And while this preview already shows some fun possibilities, I am sure Xiaomi is keeping a few extra tricks under wraps.

The upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a second screen on the back. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Actually, this isn’t Xiaomi’s first attempt at a rear screen. Back in 2021, the Mi 11 Ultra shipped with a tiny 1.1-inch AMOLED panel on the back. That version was limited in functionality, but this new “Magic Back Screen” on the Xiaomi 17 Pro lineup looks like a much more ambitious upgrade. Of course, we will see if that is the case once the phone launches.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 series will be the first to use Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which goes official next week. On top of that, Xiaomi is said to be pushing huge batteries: the standard model is expected to carry a 7,000mAh pack, while the Pro Max might go up to 7,500mAh.

Do you think a rear display on a phone is actually useful?

Vote View Result


Xiaomi’s rear display could be a big deal


Xiaomi is clearly betting that a standout design change, paired with meaningful functionality, will help its new flagships stand out. A secondary screen you can actually use could be a strong selling point, especially when it brings extra convenience without needing to unlock the phone.

The big rectangular camera island is also shaping up to be a 2025 trend. Apple already went that route with its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and now Xiaomi is putting its own spin on it by adding a feature-rich display.

Xiaomi’s new direction looks promising


Personally, I like the idea. A rear display that serves up key info at a glance sounds useful, especially if it reduces how often you need to pick up and unlock your phone. And it’s not just a cosmetic change – Xiaomi is also delivering on hardware with the new Snapdragon chip and huge batteries. All of this makes the Xiaomi 17 series a solid step forward from the Xiaomi 15 lineup.


