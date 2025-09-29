Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 17's mimicry of the iPhone 17 doesn't seem to be helping

Despite the bold marketing stunt, the Xiaomi 17 phones are struggling because of the iPhone 17.

Apple Xiaomi iPhone
White Xiaomi 17 Pro Max rear display outdoors
*Image credit — Digital Chat Station

This year, Xiaomi took a very bold step by renaming its newest flagship phones after the iPhone 17, complete with a Xiaomi 17 Pro Max model. The new phones even mimic the iPhone 17 Pro’s redesign, though with the added twist of a rear display. All of this, unfortunately for Xiaomi, seems to not have done much to drive sales.

According to a new analysis, Xiaomi is reducing the shipments of its newest phones by a whopping 20 percent. If things don’t improve soon, the Xiaomi 17 phones will fall behind their predecessors — the Xiaomi 15 series — in total shipments.

This reduction in shipments has reportedly come about due to less than expected demand for the base model Xiaomi 17, which does not look like the iPhone 17 Pro. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max are seeing more success due to their daring redesigns, but not enough to offset the lack of interest in the base model.

According to the analysis, Xiaomi 17’s iPhone 17-inspired design — while definitely a pretty strong marketing stunt — simply isn’t enough to make the phones stand out. It doesn’t help that the iPhone 17 redesign is exactly what consumers have been waiting for for years, so Apple’s phones are gaining a ton of popularity over in China.



The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max aren’t just gimmicky toys, but the addition of the rear display still isn’t enough to make consumers choose them over the iPhone 17 Pro. That’s a shame, because the phones are genuinely amazing devices.

For starters, these are the first phones with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The cameras on these phones are also out of this world, and make even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra look like an outdated product.

However, Xiaomi will likely have to return to marketing much more forward-looking features in the future if it wants its phones to remain a strong contender in the industry. According to the analysis, this will likely have to be a better AI roadmap, as the iPhone is still struggling with its Apple Intelligence suite of AI features and tools.

