Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Google upgrades their image creation with Nano Banana Pro, built on Gemini 3 Pro

The upgraded image model is rolling out across Google's services.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Nano Banana Pro header
AI Images Just Got a Major Pro Upgrade from Google – Google is rolling out their latest and most powerful image generation model, Nano Banana Pro, across many services, giving users and professionals access to studio-quality creative tools and enhanced transparency features. This new model aims to bring unprecedented control and quality to AI-generated images, which is a major move in the ongoing image generation race.

What's the big deal with Nano Banana Pro?


Google just dropped their new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model, Nano Banana Pro (built on Gemini 3 Pro), and it’s a powerhouse. This isn't just a slight bump up from the original Nano Banana model (which was based on Gemini 2.5 Flash), as Google states it is designed to transform your ideas into "studio-quality designs with unprecedented control, flawless text rendering and enhanced world knowledge".

The main focus here is on quality and practical utility. Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini 3 Pro's enhanced reasoning to create more accurate, context-rich visuals, like infographics from real-world data or recipes. Another key improvement is in text. Anyone who has played with AI image generators knows text can be a bit of a mess, but this model is touted as the best for creating legible, correctly rendered text directly in the image, even supporting multiple languages and translation.

Examples of images that are possible to create with Nano Banana Pro

Where you can find Nano Banana Pro


  • For the everyday creator: Available globally in the Gemini app's 'Create images' feature when you select the 'Thinking' model. Free-tier users get a limited quota before switching back to the original model.
  • For professionals and businesses: It's being integrated into Google Ads for advertisers, and is rolling out to Workspace customers in Google Slides and Vids.
  • For developers: Accessible through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, with a Vertex AI rollout for scaled enterprise creation.
  • For ultra creatives: Google AI Ultra subscribers will find it in Flow, the AI filmmaking tool, offering more frame and scene control.

Transparency is the new essential feature

Video Thumbnail

This launch isn't just about better images; it’s a big step for content transparency, an area where the entire industry is catching up. Competing models, such as those from OpenAI (DALL-E), also use watermarking, but Google is bringing a unique verification tool directly to consumers in the Gemini app.

Recommended Stories

Here’s the cool part: you can now upload any image into the Gemini app and ask if it was generated by Google AI. This is powered by their SynthID digital watermarking technology, which embeds an "imperceptible" signal into AI-generated media.

How to use Nano Banana Pro

Google says they're starting with images, but the plan is to expand this to video and audio soon. Furthermore, for Google AI Ultra subscribers, the visible "Gemini sparkle" watermark is being removed, acknowledging the need for a clean canvas for professional work. This commitment to open verification and professional usability is a clear signal that Google is taking the lead in a necessary conversation.

Have you used Nano Banana to create AI images?

Vote View Result

Google is playing the long game


I've played around with several AI image generators in that just can't handle rendering a simple word, so the promise of "flawless text rendering" from Nano Banana Pro is a massive selling point. This alone puts it in a great position against competitors, whose models often produce gibberish text.

Google’s biggest win here, however, is the transparency tool. While better images are great for creators, the ability for any user to check if an image was AI-generated is central to building trust. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless