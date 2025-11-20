Google upgrades their image creation with Nano Banana Pro, built on Gemini 3 Pro

AI Images Just Got a Major Pro Upgrade from Google – Google is rolling out their latest and most powerful image generation model, Nano Banana Pro, across many services, giving users and professionals access to studio-quality creative tools and enhanced transparency features. This new model aims to bring unprecedented control and quality to AI-generated images, which is a major move in the ongoing image generation race.





What's the big deal with Nano Banana Pro?



Google just dropped their new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model, Nano Banana Pro (built on Gemini 3 Pro), and it’s a powerhouse. This isn't just a slight bump up from the original Nano Banana model (which was based on Gemini 2.5 Flash), as Google states it is designed to transform your ideas into "studio-quality designs with unprecedented control, flawless text rendering and enhanced world knowledge".





The main focus here is on quality and practical utility. Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini 3 Pro's enhanced reasoning to create more accurate, context-rich visuals, like infographics from real-world data or recipes. Another key improvement is in text. Anyone who has played with AI image generators knows text can be a bit of a mess, but this model is touted as the best for creating legible, correctly rendered text directly in the image, even supporting multiple languages and translation.

Examples of images that are possible to create with Nano Banana Pro





Where you can find Nano Banana Pro





For the everyday creator : Available globally in the Gemini app's 'Create images' feature when you select the 'Thinking' model. Free-tier users get a limited quota before switching back to the original model.

: Available globally in the Gemini app's 'Create images' feature when you select the 'Thinking' model. Free-tier users get a limited quota before switching back to the original model. For professionals and businesses : It's being integrated into Google Ads for advertisers, and is rolling out to Workspace customers in Google Slides and Vids.

: It's being integrated into Google Ads for advertisers, and is rolling out to Workspace customers in Google Slides and Vids. For developers : Accessible through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, with a Vertex AI rollout for scaled enterprise creation.

: Accessible through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, with a Vertex AI rollout for scaled enterprise creation. For ultra creatives : Google AI Ultra subscribers will find it in Flow, the AI filmmaking tool, offering more frame and scene control.





Transparency is the new essential feature



This launch isn't just about better images; it’s a big step for content transparency, an area where the entire industry is catching up. Competing models, such as those from OpenAI (DALL-E), also use watermarking, but Google is bringing a unique verification tool directly to consumers in the Gemini app.



Recommended Stories





How to use Nano Banana Pro





Google says they're starting with images, but the plan is to expand this to video and audio soon. Furthermore, for Google AI Ultra subscribers, the visible "Gemini sparkle" watermark is being removed, acknowledging the need for a clean canvas for professional work. This commitment to open verification and professional usability is a clear signal that Google is taking the lead in a necessary conversation.



Have you used Nano Banana to create AI images? Yes No Yes 66.67% No 33.33%





Google is playing the long game





I've played around with several AI image generators in that just can't handle rendering a simple word, so the promise of "flawless text rendering" from Nano Banana Pro is a massive selling point. This alone puts it in a great position against competitors, whose models often produce gibberish text.

Google’s biggest win here, however, is the transparency tool. While better images are great for creators, the ability for any user to check if an image was AI-generated is central to building trust.