Hot rumor: Apple AirPods Studio launch just hours away

by Alan Friedman
Dec 08, 2020, 12:29 AM
Last month Twitter tipster "L0vetodream" said that Apple is planning on sending out a holiday surprise to consumers. That was followed up a couple of days ago by the leak of an alleged internal Apple memo stating that a new product would be unveiled December 8th at 8:30 am ET. Our guess was that we could see Apple unveil the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. And sure enough, on Monday AppleTrack (via 9to5Mac) said that the unveiling of the AirPods Studio is imminent.

The AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation to eliminate ambient noise that could interfere with the music that you're listening to. It also will be able to detect when the headphones are not on your ear and pause playback. Rumors from earlier this year call for the AirPods Studio to feature advanced equalizer settings and to be available both in premium and sport models. Pricing of the headphones could start at $349.


So set the alarm on your Apple iPhone or Apple Watch to 8:30 am ET and keep checking in right here at PhoneArena for the latest information on what just might be the last new Apple device announced during 2020. The leaked memo from Apple mentions that we should expect the company to issue new SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing. It all points to a new device and we would still bet on the AirPods Studio. Stay tuned!

