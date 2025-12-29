Verizon briefly down in New York City Monday morning
There are indications that Verizon customers in the Big Apple had an issue early Monday morning.
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If you had problems with Verizon in New York City on Monday morning, you might not have been awake when the problem started around 1 am ET and ended roughly about 30 minutes later. Verizon seemed to be having some issues in New York City and other areas in Pennsylvania. The numbers posted by Ookla's Downdetector website didn't reveal a huge nationwide outage but did show the possibility of a regional problem. Add to that the outage map showing a problem near the Big Apple and all that would be missing for some proof of an outage would be a Verizon customer in New York City complaining about his/her service being down.
Verizon customer's complaint confirmed short-lived issue in New York City on Monday morning
Bingo! During the time period when the service was possibly having issues according to Downdetector, a Verizon subscriber by the name of Richard Aguilar wrote this on the website: "Internet is down in my location in NYC. I love paying $65/month for unreliable service. Thanks Verizon." I think you can note that touch of sarcasm by Richard at the end of his message.
Aguilar's complaint about a problem with home internet service was mirrored by Verizon subscribers who submitted complaints with Downdetector. 48% of the submissions received by the site were about Verizon's 5G Home Internet service. 27% complained about problems with Broadband Internet service, and 25% had a problem with the mobile internet.
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Outage map shows issues for Verizon in the Northeast U.S. and other locations. | Image credit-Is the Service Down
Additionally, the cities listed on the Downdetector site as the source of submitted issues included several locations in New York City including the entire city itself. The list mentioned:
- Brooklyn
- New York City
- Queens
- Newark
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Washington
- Phoenix
- Chicago
Another website titled "Is the Service Down?" also showed a surge in submitted complaints from Verizon customers early Monday morning.
The timing of the outage couldn't have been better for Verizon
The timing of this 5G Home Internet outage for Verizon couldn't have been better since most people in New York City were probably sleeping and not streaming any content at 1 am-1:30 am ET with a workday just a few hours ahead. Also, the outage only lasted for approximately 30 minutes. That didn't give any Verizon home internet subscriber enough time to lather up an attitude against the carrier with the exception of the aforementioned Richard Aguilar who found the time to complain to Downdetector.
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