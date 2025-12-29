Verizon briefly down in New York City Monday morning

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon customer's complaint confirmed short-lived issue in New York City on Monday morning





Bingo! During the time period when the service was possibly having issues according to Downdetector, a Verizon subscriber by the name of Richard Aguilar wrote this on the website: "Internet is down in my location in NYC. I love paying $65/month for unreliable service. Thanks Verizon ." I think you can note that touch of sarcasm by Richard at the end of his message.





Aguilar's complaint about a problem with home internet service was mirrored by Verizon subscribers who submitted complaints with Downdetector. 48% of the submissions received by the site were about Verizon 's 5G Home Internet service. 27% complained about problems with Broadband Internet service, and 25% had a problem with the mobile internet.



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Additionally, the cities listed on the Downdetector site as the source of submitted issues included several locations in New York City including the entire city itself. The list mentioned:





Brooklyn

New York City

Queens

Newark

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Washington

Phoenix

Chicago



The timing of the outage couldn't have been better for Verizon





The timing of this 5G Home Internet outage for Verizon couldn't have been better since most people in New York City were probably sleeping and not streaming any content at 1 am-1:30 am ET with a workday just a few hours ahead. Also, the outage only lasted for approximately 30 minutes. That didn't give any Verizon home internet subscriber enough time to lather up an attitude against the carrier with the exception of the aforementioned Richard Aguilar who found the time to complain to Downdetector.

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