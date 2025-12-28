Apple patched two serious iOS software flaws that were exploited with targeted attacks

Two WebKit vulnerabilities have already been exploited





Both flaws affected the WebKit iOS browser engine, which is used to power the Safar default browser on the iPhone, and other browsers than tun on iOS. As a result, an iPhone user could run into trouble by simply visiting a malicious website; that could be enough to trigger an attack. The two software vulnerabilities are CVE-2025-43529 and CVE-2025-14174. Both of these flaws were exploited in the same real-world attack.



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The CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) numbers were created as a way to make sure that when it comes to a particular flaw, everyone is talking about the same one at the same time. CVE-2025-43529 is a flaw in WebKit that can allow attackers to run their own code or commands on a device, an issue known as arbitrary code execution. This is done by tricking the browser into mishandling memory.

Apple patches the software flaw across its ecosystem





The second flaw, CVE-2025-14174, also related to the WebKit browser engine, was discovered jointly by Apple and by Google’s Threat Analysis Group. The flaws have been taken care of by using improved memory management and better validation checks. Both Apple and Google were sure to limit the amount of information it relayed to the press to make sure that the attackers could not benefit from knowing any advanced technical details.









Apple has patched the software flaws across its entire ecosystem including iOS 26 .2 and iPadOS 26.2, iOS 18 .7.3 and iPadOS 18.7.3, macOS Tahoe 26.2, tvOS 26.2, watchOS 26.2, visionOS 26.2 and Safari 26.2. Apple requires all browsers on iOS to use WebKit which means that even the Chrome Browser app running on the iPhone was impacted by these software flaws.

How you can avoid becoming a victim of WebKit vulnerabilities





Here are some things you can do to protect yourself from zero-day attacks:



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Install updates as soon as they drop-this is important since zero-day attacks hope to catch victims unaware, off balance, and in a vulnerable spot. More importantly, these attacks depend heavily on the victim running outdated software. Make it an automatic response. Receive an update? Install it now. Enable automatic updates for all of your Apple devices. This way, if you miss the news about a sent update, it will be installed automatically.





Be careful about tapping on links. Since WebKit exploits typically require that you visit a malicious website, do not tap on random links you might receive via a text message unless it's from a message you were expecting. You can also protect yourself by installing anti-virus software that can alert you to ransomware scams and phishing emails.





Have you ever activated Lockdown Mode on your iPhone? Yes. 10% No. 90% Vote 20 Votes





Use Apple's Lockdown Mode if you feel threatened by a zero-day attack. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. Tap on Lockdown Mode. Go over the details and tap on Turn On. Then restart the device. Lockdown Mode will block most message attachments which is where many malicious links are found. This is the nuclear option if your iPhone is 100% under attack. Incoming FaceTime callers from new video callers are blocked. Lockdown Mode also blocks all data connections via the charging port when the phone is locked, and location data (EXIF) is removed from shared photos.

Watch for strange behavior on your device. Sudden battery draining and device overheating along with Safari randomly shutting down are signs that your device could be compromised.

Make sure to install any updates immediately. Lastly, you might want to reduce the personal data and information about you that is online. That is the kind of information that increases your visibility and makes it more likely that you will be a victim.

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