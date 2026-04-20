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WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features

A decade after removing its annual subscription fee, you’ll be able to pay for WhatsApp once again.

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WhatsApp is getting new subscription tier. | Image by Dima Solomin/Unsplash
WhatsApp is among the most popular chat apps in the world, at least partially because it’s been ad- and subscription-free for a very long time. That’s now changing as Meta has officially confirmed it’s testing a premium subscription for the app.

WhatsApp is testing a Plus premium tier


Meta is on a roll, and it’s now testing a subscription tier on WhatsApp. The new premium service is similar to the recently announced Instagram Plus and includes largely cosmetic features.

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WhatsApp confirmed the test in a statement to TechCrunch, explaining that it was made for users who’d like to have more organization and personalization tools at their disposal.

Premium features include expanded pinned chats, custom lists, new chat themes, and more. We’re starting with a small test to gather feedback and ensure we’re building something people find genuinely valuable.
Meta, April 2026

What are the extra features?


Some of the basic features that WhatsApp Plus unlocks are custom themes and ringtones. There’s also the ability to apply specific themes, ringtones, and notification tones to chat lists.

Would you consider paying for a WhatsApp subscription?
10 Votes


Probably the only significant non-cosmetic feature is the ability to pin up to 20 chats. Users of WhatsApp’s free tier can also pin chats, but they’re limited to only three conversations.

Meta hasn’t mentioned anything about removing the ads from the Status feature, which were introduced last year.

How much would it cost?


WhatsApp Plus subscription prompt. | Image by @mattnavarra on Threads - WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp Plus subscription prompt. | Image by @mattnavarra on Threads

The company hasn’t specified the pricing of WhatsApp Plus. An early WABetaInfo report claimed that the price in the European Union could be €2.49 per month (about $2.94 when directly converted). Users in Pakistan may pay 229 PKR (about $0.82 when directly converted).

Unsurprisingly, Meta is also going to offer a one-month free trial to users. However, the subscription is still in the testing phase, so only a limited number of users will be able to test it out.

Back to its roots


WhatsApp used to charge $1 per year in some regions before Facebook bought the app. In 2016, the company removed the subscription fee, saying many of its users didn’t have a credit card for the payment.

Meta hasn’t said how long the test trial will run, but I doubt it'll take too long before more of the billions of WhatsApp users can start paying. I don’t think these features will be very popular, but at the scale of the app, even a few paying customers could generate a sizable income.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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