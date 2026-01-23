High-end Sony WH-1000XM5 surprisingly return to their Black Friday price

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Normally, you wouldn't see a Black Friday-grade deal in January. But not today. Believe it or not, one of the best over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are now back to their Black Friday price at Walmart. That means you can once again elevate your listening experience for $248 instead of a hefty $399.99. 

Sony WH-1000XM5: save $152 at Walmart

$248
$399 99
$152 off (38%)
Possibly for a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at their Black Friday price. Right now, Walmart sells the premium headphones for $152 off in select colors, making them an incredibly good choice for users seeking a high-class listening experience.
This is $152 in savings right there, which makes the XM5 one of the best value-for-money options you can get right now. Keep in mind the retailer has only discounted the Black color option so dramatically.

These Sony headphones got a successor not long ago, but they're still among  the best in class. Featuring an ultra-comfortable design and a lightweight build, they'll stay in place during long travels, all while keeping strain at a minimum.

You're also getting incredibly good ANC performance and passive isolation. Whether you want a more immersive audio experience during commutes or are simply tired of traffic noise coming through, these fellas won't let you down. They silence everything around you, giving you a stress-free listening experience. 

Speaking of listening, the XM5 pack a punch on this front as well. They deliver a clean and satisfying bass right out of the box. And rather than muddying the mix, the bass gives everything a satisfying punch — just what you'd expect from a high-end set of over-ear Bluetooth headphones. The mids and highs are just as pristine, giving you an exceptional audio quality. 

Battery life is rated at 30 hours, which should be more than enough for most users. And with extras like Bluetooth Multipoint and 360-degree audio, your audio experience gets even more seamless.

So, if the Sony WH-1000XM5 sound good enough for you, now's the perfect time to try them firsthand. At $152 off with Walmart's epic deal, you're definitely getting solid value for your money.
