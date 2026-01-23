High-end Sony WH-1000XM5 surprisingly return to their Black Friday price
Walmart's epic deal brings these premium Bluetooth headphones to an irresistible price.
Sony WH-1000XM5, are now back to their Black Friday price at Walmart. That means you can once again elevate your listening experience for $248 instead of a hefty $399.99.Normally, you wouldn't see a Black Friday-grade deal in January. But not today. Believe it or not, one of the best over-ear headphones, the
This is $152 in savings right there, which makes the XM5 one of the best value-for-money options you can get right now. Keep in mind the retailer has only discounted the Black color option so dramatically.
These Sony headphones got a successor not long ago, but they're still among the best in class. Featuring an ultra-comfortable design and a lightweight build, they'll stay in place during long travels, all while keeping strain at a minimum.
Speaking of listening, the XM5 pack a punch on this front as well. They deliver a clean and satisfying bass right out of the box. And rather than muddying the mix, the bass gives everything a satisfying punch — just what you'd expect from a high-end set of over-ear Bluetooth headphones. The mids and highs are just as pristine, giving you an exceptional audio quality.
So, if the Sony WH-1000XM5 sound good enough for you, now's the perfect time to try them firsthand. At $152 off with Walmart's epic deal, you're definitely getting solid value for your money.
You're also getting incredibly good ANC performance and passive isolation. Whether you want a more immersive audio experience during commutes or are simply tired of traffic noise coming through, these fellas won't let you down. They silence everything around you, giving you a stress-free listening experience.
Battery life is rated at 30 hours, which should be more than enough for most users. And with extras like Bluetooth Multipoint and 360-degree audio, your audio experience gets even more seamless.
