Lenovo's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Yoga Tab Plus is a dream buy at its latest discount

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is now enjoying a solid discount, so don't miss out.

By
Deals Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus on a white background.
This Lenovo tablet is way too good to ignore right now. | Image by Lenovo

Lenovo recently announced its upcoming tablet lineup, featuring the next compact gaming companion. But if you don't find the Legion Tab Gen 5 all that tempting (or the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, for that matter), I'm recommending the Yoga Tab Plus. 

Sure, this device didn't just now get released, but it still competes incredibly well with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE lineup. Even better, it's currently down to only $499.99 from its list price of $769.99 at the Lenovo Store.

Save $270 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$499 99
$769 99
$270 off (35%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the complete package for many. Right now, this option arrives at a $270 lower price at the Lenovo Store. It ships with a stylus and a keyboard at no extra cost. With its powerful performance and good visuals, it delivers amazing value for money.
Buy at Lenovo

While the huge $270 discount already sounds pretty compelling, the cherry on top is that you get a keyboard and a stylus — all at no additional cost. 

With a gorgeous 12.7-inch 3K display with a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz, this Android tablet delivers surprisingly good visuals for its current price. Combined with Harman Kardon-developed audio featuring four woofers and two tweeters, it's ideal for long streaming sessions.

Speaking of which, the Yoga Tab Plus also boasts a long battery life. Its 10,200mAh battery can last up to 11 hours of nonstop YouTube streaming. As if that's not enough, it supports rapid charging at 45W, so a full top-up doesn't take too long.

This Lenovo model doesn't disappoint when it comes to pure muscle. It packs a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood, which pairs with 16GB RAM. While this SoC is far less capable than newer 8 Elite variants, it's still more than powerful enough for daily tasks and multitasking sessions. 

In addition, while the device ships with Android 14 out of the gate, it receives regular OS upgrades up to Android 17. This ensures you're getting the latest Android and security features for quite some time. 

Bottom line: the Yoga Tab Plus is still an excellent choice for Android lovers. Now available with a $270 discount, the device sports a solid price-to-performance ratio. If you're interested, now's the time to act.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless