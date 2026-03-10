T-Mobile's Metro launches new multi-month plan offer that's a complete gamechanger









With manufacturers pushing prices to all-time highs, getting an affordable data plan can actually make a big difference. And while some smaller MVNOs don't always provide 100% reliable network coverage, Metro is praised for using T-Mobile 's 5G nationwide coverage.









Fast data, nationwide coverage



Right now, Metro by T-Mobile is offering a big discount on its six-month unlimited data plan. Usually priced at $40/mo, the plan is currently reduced to just $20/mo, meaning users who take advantage will only pay $120 for the entire six-month period.



T-Mobile vary between 79 Mbps and 357 Mbps, which is pretty much on par with carriers like Mint Mobile.



Perks matter, especially with plans

Customers get a variety of perks by choosing the Metro by T-Mobile $40/mo unlimited plan. For starters, they can take advantage of unlimited talk, high-speed data, and text. Still, if more than 35GB/mo is being used, users can experience slower speeds when the T-Mobile network is busy.



Another useful perk gives customers a five-year price guarantee. It covers talk, text, and data, ensuring no unpleasant surprises for at least five years after signing up on an eligible plan.



Should you consider this plan?

Using the reliable T-Mobile 5G network, Metro delivers a quality service at a fraction of the usual cost. And now, this specialized offer makes switching even harder to resist. If you're tempted, now's the time to consider switching to Metro. Typical download speeds at Metro byvary between 79 Mbps and 357 Mbps, which is pretty much on par with carriers like Mint Mobile.





But is the price everything? Frankly, I'm not all that happy with the 35GB/mo limit (even though it's not exactly a limit). Compared to Mint Mobile, which gives you a 50GB/mo limit, while costing $35/mo right now, I'd say: yes. In this case, price is important, especially given that most competitors don't offer faster speeds than Metro.

