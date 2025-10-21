Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

YouTube rolls out an AI feature to protect creators from deepfakes

YouTube Partner Program members will be able to protect their likenesses from AI-generated slop.

Welcome page for YouTube’s likeness detection tool.
We’re yet to see AI solving the greatest issues of humanity, but we’re seeing more and more AI-generated videos, including elaborate deepfakes. Considering that, more people may want access to tools that would help them protect their likenesses. Today, YouTube has officially launched such a tool.

YouTube launches a likeness detection tool to fight deepfakes


YouTube officially launched its new AI likeness detection tool today. The feature allows creators to detect AI-generated or altered videos that feature their facial likeness without authorization. The creators will be able to manage and request the removal of the detected videos.

YouTube’s goal is to help creators safeguard their identities and prevent audiences from being misled by AI-generated deepfake videos. The tool will be available to YouTube creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program. They will start getting access to the features in the coming weeks, and by January 2026, all monetized creators will have access.

How can you use the likeness detection tool?


Video Thumbnail

The new feature is available in the content detection tab in YouTube Studio. To use it, creators need to complete an identity verification process that requires a photo ID and a selfie video. Once the process is completed, creators will receive an alert about all the AI-generated videos that use their likenesses.

Would you submit a photo ID and a face scan to protect yourself from deepfakes?

Vote View Result


YouTube Studio will feature a list of all unauthorized videos, showing information about the channel, title, and views of every video. The tool will highlight the segment of the videos where the creator’s likeness is used, and it’ll allow them to submit a request for the removal of the video. 

Only the beginning


With the proliferation of apps like Sora, deepfakes are going to be a growing problem for everyone. YouTube is making a good first step, but famous people are not the only ones who could suffer from AI slop with their likenesses. Not to mention that providing a photo ID and my biometric data to keep myself from bad AI slop doesn’t sound good.

I’d prefer to see more restrictions for AI-generated videos, like a separate feed, or at least a very clear warning that a clip is likely fake. That won’t stop deepfakes, but it could spare people from explaining that a video is fake.

