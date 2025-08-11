$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Waze is losing Google support on certain Android versions

The popular navigation app will no longer be updated on phones running certain versions of Android.

By
The Waze logo is seen under the wordmark and traffic incident alerts.
Can you believe that it has been over 12 years since Google shelled out $1.3 billion and bought Waze? Both Google Maps and Waze use different techniques to give you the safest and quickest path to your destination. Google Maps relies on government sensors, location data generated by millions of users, and historical traffic patterns. Waze uses crowdsourced information to help drivers avoid accidents, police activity, weather-related issues, construction slow downs and more.

Waze is for drivers focused on the journey and want to arrive at their destination in the fastest time possible. For example, if the community of Waze users reports that a certain route through side streets and back roads is a minute or two faster than your original route, Waze will reroute you. Google Maps is made for those who don't mind getting to their destination via alternative methods such as walking, bicycling, or public transit.

Do you use Waze or Google Maps primarily?

Vote View Result

Unlike Waze, the focus with Google Maps is to stay on the main roads unless there is a major issue forcing you to reroute. Google Maps is also great for figuring out where you are going to eat, sleep, get entertainment, and see landmarks when you arrive at your destination.

Screenshot of Waze on a Pixel device.
Screenshot of Waze on a Pixel 6 Pro. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Google's UI is more straightforward than Waze's interface, which looks a little bit cartoonish. Along the same lines, Waze offers different voices, including those belonging to celebrities. You can even hear turn-by-turn directions being announced using the dulcet tones of your own voice!

If you love using Waze, we do have some bad news for you. Luckily, it won't impact many of you. Waze will soon stop receiving updates on devices running Android 9 Pie and earlier.  Considering that Android 9 Pie was released in 2018, I wouldn't imagine that this would impact many PhoneArena readers. Keep in mind that Waze will still work on devices running Android 9 and earlier. The only change is that those using the app on devices powered by the older versions of Android won't receive any updates.

Even though you should buy a new phone, you can still use Waze on your Moto Z Force, and you'll see the usual timely traffic updates, and the crowdsourced reports will still work perfectly.

You can install Waze on your Android or iOS phone by tapping on the appropriate link.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless