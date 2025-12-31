Pixel 10

Apple has received criticism for its underwhelming Apple Intelligence





For example, let's say you need to change your reservation on Puddle Jumper Airline. As soon as you call and the phone is answered by customer service, you have all of the information you need when speaking to the agent right in front of your eyes inside a small overlay on your phone display. Your Flight Number, Confirmation Code, and Seat Number are shown to you even before the airline asks for them. The Magic Cue goes through your messages, emails, and photos to give you the data you need without you having to ask for it.



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The Pixel 10 series also features the useful Camera Coach, which uses AI to help show a Pixel user how to use his camera to take better photos.





Meanwhile, Apple has received criticism for its less that useful Apple Intelligence , which was introduced in 2024. Apple is considered to be well behind Google in the AI race partially because contextually aware Siri has been delayed. Like the Magic Cue, the new Siri s supposed to be able to go through your texts, emails, photos, and calls to answer your personal questions. Unlike the Magic Cue, you'll have to ask Siri a question first since it won't be proactive.



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Will Apple ever catch up in AI? Yes. It will find a way as it often does. 100% Vote 16 Votes





While Apple hasn't impressed anyone with Apple Intelligence , some might say that Apple has its rivals just where it wants them. After all, the Tech Giant is known for taking a product already on the market (such as a smartphone) adding its own special sauce (touch screen UI and Multi-Touch) to create a market dominating device (such as the iPhone).

Apple has plenty of cash to spend on an AI acquisition, but history says it won't





The Information says that Apple has kept its powder dry when it comes to spending money on AI. While others have spent hundreds of billions to build data centers powered by huge amounts of GPUs, Apple has not. With this in mind, a report fromsays that Apple has kept its powder dry when it comes to spending money on AI. While others have spent hundreds of billions to build data centers powered by huge amounts of GPUs, Apple has not. This leaves the company with $132.4 billion in cash and liquid securities that it can use to spend on AI based acquisitions.





Google and Apple supposedly have a $1 billion a year AI deal for









Apple Intelligence is viewed. Frankly, though, it might take much more than that to make it feel as though the iPhone has become a worthy AI challenger to the Pixel. Many iPhone users are eagerly awaiting iOS 26 .4, which is supposed to debut the new and improved Siri. If there are no more delays and Siri lives up to expectations, it might certainly view howis viewed. Frankly, though, it might take much more than that to make it feel as though the iPhone has become a worthy AI challenger to the Pixel.

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