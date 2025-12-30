Check out the three weirdest ads Apple has ever released

"Don't Give In," says Apple











The quick moving bed is forcing this girl to pick up her pace to avoid getting run over by her bedroom furniture. But her Apple Watch gives her some bad news. She's running behind her target pace. So, she picks up her speed and is able to widen the gap between her and the fast-moving bed. In the background, Apple writes in big letters "Don't Give In" followed by Apple Watch logo.









We can assume that Apple wants you not to give in to pain and exhaustion. Instead, you should dig deep and find the strength and courage to continue exercising.



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Do you use a smartwatch when exercising? Yes. It helps me stay in shape. 57.89% No. I don't need a smartwatch to exercise. 42.11% Vote 19 Votes









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The next ad deals with New Year's Day, which takes place on Thursday when we slide into 2026. Of course, heading into the new year means that you will probably be asked by someone to reveal your resolutions for the upcoming 12 months. According to the next Apple Watch 15-second short, by January 9th most people have given up on their resolutions. We don't know what the guy running on the street has resolved for 2026, but as he passes a bar, one of the bar stools comes to life, crashes through the plate glass window, and stars chasing the guy who was running. His Apple Watch tells him that he is halfway through his run. Once again, we see the "Don't Give In" tagline and the Apple Watch logo.

The last of the 15-second spots takes place in a city where it appears that snow and rain have recently fallen. A man dressed in a sweatshirt and shorts is trying to outrun an armchair when he sees on his Apple Watch that he has closed an exercise ring. Instead of using that as a sign to stop running for the day, the man continues running with the "Don't Give In" tagline and Apple Watch logo in the background.

Like the song in the background of all three ads? Here is the name and artist











By the way, in the first paragraph we mentioned the name of the tune playing in the background and the artist. To reiterate, it is "Give Thanks, Give Praise by Young Franco, and it plays in all three ads.









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