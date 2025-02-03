Vivo X200 Pro mini may get a global release, which should frankly make the Galaxy S25 shudder
Up Next:
The Vivo X200 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A SmartPrix report indicates that the Vivo X200 Pro mini may get a global release, although the exact timeframe for this is still unknown.
Samsung just announced its Galaxy S25 series, leaving quite a lot of fans disappointed. However, there are actually plenty of exciting phones eager to grab your attention away from one of the shiny new Galaxy S25 models. Not too long ago, Vivo announced its Vivo X200 series, and two of the models, the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 launched globally. Now, luckily for people searching for a 'smaller' phone as an alternative to the S25, the Vivo X200 Pro mini is also reportedly set to be available globally.
According to rumors, the phone's global release may come sometime in April, but this information is not confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. The leak also claims there will be two variants to the phone for India: 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage or 15GB of RAM + 512GB of storage. It isn't clear if that would be reserved for India or if other markets will get those storage variants as well.
Overall, the Vivo X200 Pro mini is a pretty good flagship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and a hefty 5,700mAh battery on the inside (which is epic and makes me wonder when will Samsung bump up the battery sizes of the Galaxy S series).
The processor, found also in the Oppo Find X8 Pro, performs quite well, it's fast and snappy, and despite not being exactly at the level of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of benchmarks, it ensures smooth performance and a zappy phone.
The Vivo also supports 90W wired and 30W wireless charging, and those speeds easily beat Samsung's conservative approach with the Galaxy S25, which, instead, comes with 25W wired (45W for the S25+ and Ultra) and 15W wireless charging. On top of all of that, Vivo buyers will also be delighted with the charger in the box, something that Samsung fans are only left wishing for.
A SmartPrix report indicates that the Vivo X200 Pro mini may get a global release, although the exact timeframe for this is still unknown.
Samsung just announced its Galaxy S25 series, leaving quite a lot of fans disappointed. However, there are actually plenty of exciting phones eager to grab your attention away from one of the shiny new Galaxy S25 models. Not too long ago, Vivo announced its Vivo X200 series, and two of the models, the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 launched globally. Now, luckily for people searching for a 'smaller' phone as an alternative to the S25, the Vivo X200 Pro mini is also reportedly set to be available globally.
When I say 'smaller' phone, don't think of anything under 6 inches nowadays. The 'mini' Vivo X200 Pro still rocks a big 6.31-inch screen, so that's far from a compact phone in the traditional sense. Nevertheless, it's a solid contender to the 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 which rocks a 6.2-inch screen.
According to rumors, the phone's global release may come sometime in April, but this information is not confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. The leak also claims there will be two variants to the phone for India: 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage or 15GB of RAM + 512GB of storage. It isn't clear if that would be reserved for India or if other markets will get those storage variants as well.
The Vivo X200 Pro mini is quite similar to the normal Pro, however, it has a smaller screen and a slightly inferior telephoto camera (its bigger sibling rocks a 200MP telephoto camera). However, the 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide cameras of the two phones are the same. We had the Vivo X200 Pro face the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our sample photo comparison, and you can see for yourself how good of a camera the mini would be able to provide for you.
The processor, found also in the Oppo Find X8 Pro, performs quite well, it's fast and snappy, and despite not being exactly at the level of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of benchmarks, it ensures smooth performance and a zappy phone.
Check out how the Oppo Find X8 Pro featuring the Dimensity 9400 performs (for reference):
The Vivo also supports 90W wired and 30W wireless charging, and those speeds easily beat Samsung's conservative approach with the Galaxy S25, which, instead, comes with 25W wired (45W for the S25+ and Ultra) and 15W wireless charging. On top of all of that, Vivo buyers will also be delighted with the charger in the box, something that Samsung fans are only left wishing for.
The Vivo X200 Pro mini, if the rumors are true and it ends up getting a global release, will face the 'vanilla' Galaxy S25, as well as the Pixel 9 and 10, and the iPhone 17. Given its impressive specs, it may shape up as a very good alternative to mainstream phones that nowadays are betting mainly on AI and have been frankly a bit disappointing in the upgrade department.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: