Verizon Motorola Android Software updates 5G

Verizon rolling Android 11 update to the Motorola One 5G UW

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 25, 2021, 2:02 PM
Verizon rolling Android 11 update to the Motorola One 5G UW
Motorola One 5G UW made its debut in the United States last year, but instead of Android 11, customers who bought it received a smartphone powered by Android 10. Not a big deal considering that Motorola was expected to release an Android 11 upgrade sometime in the future.

If you've bought your Motorola One 5G from Verizon, you're now eligible for the said update. The Big Red confirmed the fourth major Android OS update for the Motorola One 5G UW is now rolling out.

The update was released on April 23 and includes the March security patch. There are a few new features and improvements mentioned in the changelog, such as the option to control connected devices in one place, as well as the possibility to manage conversations.

Also, thanks to Android 11, Motorola One 5G UW users will be able to set one-time permissions to apps that need the phone's mic, camera, or location. This means that these apps must ask for permissions again the next time they need access.

Anyway, if you're rocking a Motorola One 5G UW smartphone as your daily driver, you can now head to Settings / About phone / System update and start downloading the Android 11 update.

