Verizon subscriber has service turned off owing $400, but you won't believe what the carrier did

Verizon customer for more than 20 years, I was excited to hear him say this because I thought that perhaps I would get rewarded for sticking with the same carrier for over two decades. When Dan Schulman took over as Verizon CEO on October 6 last year, he hinted that he wanted to create a new culture at the carrier. One that put customers ahead of profits. As acustomer for more than 20 years, I was excited to hear him say this because I thought that perhaps I would get rewarded for sticking with the same carrier for over two decades.

Have you been touched by Verizon's largesse?





Verizon , the DROID, and a whole mess of other phones including my current trusty duo consisting of the I still have my LG VX9800, which was the precursor to the LG Envy. I bought my LG Voyager after returning from AT&T when I had the original iPhone. I bought the BlackBerry Storm 9530 from, the DROID, and a whole mess of other phones including my current trusty duo consisting of the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max





Which carrier is most likely to have the next major outage? Verizon, which had the last big outage in January. T-Mobile. AT&T. I have no guess. Vote 5 Votes





Verizon over the years, and you would think that I would get some recognition from the carrier to mark my loyalty. After all, With all the time and money I have spent onover the years, and you would think that I would get some recognition from the carrier to mark my loyalty. After all, you'll never believe what happened to a Reddit subscriber with the username "INSRTIDNTTY."

Verizon sends amazing letter to customer whose service was cut off for non-payment





This Redditor is a Verizon subscriber who admits having some issues lately, and as a result, he let his Verizon overdue balance balloon up to $400. In addition, his service has been shut off for two months.









Earlier today he received an email from Verizon that says, "So to thank you for your loyalty, we're going to temporarily restore your service." The letter goes on to say that Verizon is temporarily giving the subscriber a credit and restoring his service.

This is what Verizon is asking the customer to do to keep the credit applied to his account





All Verizon asks of this customer is for him to pay next month's charges in full by the due date. If he does that, the customer's prior balance will be "permanently forgiven." In case you are wondering, the customer's monthly bill is approximately in the $100 to $150 range.

Other Verizon customers have received the same loyalty credit





Several Reddit users chimed in by saying that something similar happened to them with Verizon . For example, Reddit user "courtneya59" wrote, "It's true. They did it for me, forgave $280.00, and I just owed $20.00 the next month."



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Redditor "trenchcoatmafia42099" added, "They have done this for me before as well, in addition to taking $40 off my monthly bill for 6 months." But don't expect Verizon to do this for everyone. Another Verizon customer said that the carrier is doing this on a case-by-case basis only. So if you are behind in your payments and your service has been turned off, don't expect to be bailed out by Verizon .