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Verizon subscriber has service turned off owing $400, but you won't believe what the carrier did

A Verizon subscriber gets the opportunity to erase a $400 overdue balance and have his service turned back on.

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Alan Friedman
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Verizon offers to wipe out customer's past due balance with just one ask. | Image by PhoneArena
When Dan Schulman took over as Verizon CEO on October 6 last year, he hinted that he wanted to create a new culture at the carrier. One that put customers ahead of profits. As a Verizon customer for more than 20 years, I was excited to hear him say this because I thought that perhaps I would get rewarded for sticking with the same carrier for over two decades.

Have you been touched by Verizon's largesse?


I still have my LG VX9800, which was the precursor to the LG Envy. I bought my LG Voyager after returning from AT&T when I had the original iPhone. I bought the BlackBerry Storm 9530 from Verizon, the DROID, and a whole mess of other phones including my current trusty duo consisting of the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Which carrier is most likely to have the next major outage?
5 Votes

With all the time and money I have spent on Verizon over the years, and you would think that I would get some recognition from the carrier to mark my loyalty. After all, you'll never believe what happened to a Reddit subscriber with the username "INSRTIDNTTY."

Verizon sends amazing letter to customer whose service was cut off for non-payment


This Redditor is a Verizon subscriber who admits having some issues lately, and as a result, he let his Verizon overdue balance balloon up to $400. In addition, his service has been shut off for two months.

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman.
Verizon CEO Dan Schulman. | Image by Verizon

Earlier today he received an email from Verizon that says, "So to thank you for your loyalty, we're going to temporarily restore your service." The letter goes on to say that Verizon is temporarily giving the subscriber a credit and restoring his service.

This is what Verizon is asking the customer to do to keep the credit applied to his account


All Verizon asks of this customer is for him to pay next month's charges in full by the due date. If he does that, the customer's prior balance will be "permanently forgiven." In case you are wondering, the customer's monthly bill is approximately in the $100 to $150 range.

Other Verizon customers have received the same loyalty credit


Several Reddit users chimed in by saying that something similar happened to them with Verizon. For example, Reddit user "courtneya59" wrote, "It's true. They did it for me, forgave $280.00, and I just owed $20.00 the next month."

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We're here to help
Life can get complicated. We get it.

So to thank you for your loyalty, we're going to temporarily restore your service.
Saving is simple.

Seriously.

Here's the deal - we are temporarily applying a credit to cover your overdue balance and restoring your Verizon service. If you pay next month's charges in full by the due date you will lock in your credit and your prior balance will be permanently forgiven.

So don't miss out. Make sure you pay the monthly charges shown on your next bill in full by the due date or your overdue balance will be added back on the following month's bill.*

*For customers receiving this message, Verizon temporarily: (i) applied a credit to set aside the account's overdue balance as shown in the last bill issued prior to the first offer notice and (ii) restored mobile service without charging reconnection fees. If the customer pays the monthly charges for the following month in full by the due date, Verizon will apply the credit to reduce their outstanding balance to zero. If the customer does not pay the monthly charges shown on their next bill in full by the due date: (i) the credit will be reversed and the overdue balance will be returned to the account, (i) new service charges that accrued since the date of this communication will be removed, (iii) any unpaid device payment installments will be accelerated in accordance with your device payment agreement, and (iv) the account will be subject to collection, including credit reporting, suspension and termination.
Email from Verizon

Redditor "trenchcoatmafia42099" added, "They have done this for me before as well, in addition to taking $40 off my monthly bill for 6 months." But don't expect Verizon to do this for everyone. Another Verizon customer said that the carrier is doing this on a case-by-case basis only. So if you are behind in your payments and your service has been turned off, don't expect to be bailed out by Verizon.
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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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