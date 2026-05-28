Oura Ring 5 is official: 40% smaller, this wearable keeps you aware of your health metrics

The Oura Ring 5 has been unveiled today and the newest version of the wearable has been reduced in size by 40% making it look more like a wedding ring than previous models. Produced from lightweight, non-allergenic titanium, Oura Ring 5 is said to be more comfortable to wear.

The Oura Ring 5 has new and improved hardware and software





Okay, the hardware is new and improved, but what about the software? After all, the pair go together hand-in-hand finger-in-finger. Oura says that the software on the Ring 5 goes past tracking things like your sleep, heart rate, and exercises, and will now take action.





For example, the Oura Ring 5 will monitor your Blood Pressure, looking for patterns and changes that are warning signs that there is an issue with your cardiovascular health. When the Ring 5 shows certain biometric readings that suggest a rise in blood pressure, you can take timely preventive action that allows you to get your blood pressure under control before health issues set in.

The ring will track your blood pressure at night





Interestingly, the best time for the Ring 5 to track your blood pressure is when you're asleep. While you are dreaming, your blood pressure should fall and if it doesn't, that could signal a problem. So yes, the wearable will show you your nighttime blood pressure to give you the time to get your health on track.







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The wearable also tracks your sleeping and breathing at night. This includes a rolling 30-day view of sleep and breathing patterns with explanations telling you what it all means. Actually, Oura announced today its Health Radar, which joins Symptom Radar, which was introduced in 2024.





Symptom Radar helped members understand when they weren't feeling right. Health Radar watches your biometric readings in the background to tell members when something is off.

Oura users will be able to connect with licensed physicians and medical AI via Counsel Health





Oura also announced today a partnership with Counsel Health, an on-demand care platform combining licensed physicians with medical AI. This will be available in the Oura app to members in 43 states to start. It allows members to ask health questions, get personalized advice, and get connected to a licensed health provider, all within minutes.









The Oura Ring 5 users get a week of use out of one charge. The charging case is portable, stores one month of power, and supports wireless charging. It features a dedicated Action button that reveals charging status of the case and the ring in the Oura app.

Ever lose your Oura Ring and get totally frustrated when you can't find it? To avoid this scenario, Oura today introduced Locate that will be available for the Oura Ring Gen2 and later generations of the wearable. Locate will support multiple devices and adds an in-app search mode. This will help you find both your lost ring and charging case.

The Oura Ring 5 will start shipping on June 4





The Oura Ring 5 can be pre-ordered today from the Oura Ring website . Shipping will start on June 4 and the ring is priced at $499 for premium finishes like Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Deep Rose. The ring in base finishes like Silver and Black will cost you $399.





The wearable will be offered in sizes 6 to 13. Oura recommends that buyers obtain the Oura Ring 5 Sizing Kit. The kit comes for free if you pre-order the wearable. You can also buy it for $10 from Best Buy and Target (the latter will give you a $10 Target gift card with the purchase).









The Oura Ring 5 charging case can be pre-ordered for $99 in certain markets (United States, Canada, Europe, excluding Cyprus & Malta) from the same places that offer the ring. Oura membership costs $5.99/month or $69.99/year.





Most of the new software additions such as Health Radar, including Blood Pressure Signals with Nighttime BP and Cuff Inputs, and Nighttime Breathing, will be available starting next month. They will appear in the Oura app for those who have the latter set to English.





Besides the website, you can find the Oura Ring 5 at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart.