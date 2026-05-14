Many Verizon customers have the same complaint; what about you?

Sluggish service

According to a Verizon According to a surge in complaints has been acting up lately . Customers are reporting crawling data speeds and delayed text delivery.





















Recommended For You The slowdown appears to be widespread and not concentrated in a single market. It has been dragging on for over a month.While VerizonSupport has reached out to Reddit users, the carrier hasn't officially revealed what's behind these wide-scale network issues.





















One prevailing theory is that the company has limited certain frequency bands for 5G SA-eligible customers while simultaneously restricting who can actually access that 5G SA network.







Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy In any case, many users have found that toggling off 5G and switching to 4G resolves the lag.





Has Verizon been slow for you lately? Yes. No. Only 5G. Only 4G. Somewhat. Vote 2 Votes

Is the network feeling the squeeze?

Since the real cause remains a mystery, we are left to speculate. One potential factor is Verizon 's spectrum holdings, which are leaner than those of



The company is trying to bridge that gap, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently green-lighting a

A fix is needed

While Verizon works on improving its infrastructure, it needs to resolve whatever is ailing its network. A carrier has one primary job, and right now, Verizon seems to be failing at that. Since the real cause remains a mystery, we are left to speculate. One potential factor is's spectrum holdings, which are leaner than those of AT&T and T-Mobile The company is trying to bridge that gap, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently green-lighting a $1 billion spectrum purchase from UScellular.Whileworks on improving its infrastructure, it needs to resolve whatever is ailing its network. A carrier has one primary job, and right now,seems to be failing at that.





Some disgruntled customers are already discussing switching to another carrier. The problem is worse for customers who also subscribe to Verizon 's 5G internet.

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