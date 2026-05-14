Many Verizon customers have the same complaint; what about you?
Verizon has been slow for many customers lately.
Is 5G SA the culprit? | Image by Bloomberg
Verizon isn't technically suffering from a total outage, but for many customers experiencing consistently slow service, it might as well be. The glitch is subtle enough to fly under the radar, but persistent enough to be a recurring headache.
According to a surge in complaints, Verizon has been acting up lately. Customers are reporting crawling data speeds and delayed text delivery.
Many customers suspect that standalone 5G (5G SA) is the culprit. The carrier kicked off its 5G SA deployment in September, but it hasn't been smooth sailing, with one analysis suggesting that a 5G SA update triggered the January outage.
In any case, many users have found that toggling off 5G and switching to 4G resolves the lag.
Since the real cause remains a mystery, we are left to speculate. One potential factor is Verizon's spectrum holdings, which are leaner than those of AT&T and T-Mobile.
The company is trying to bridge that gap, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently green-lighting a $1 billion spectrum purchase from UScellular.
While Verizon works on improving its infrastructure, it needs to resolve whatever is ailing its network. A carrier has one primary job, and right now, Verizon seems to be failing at that.
Sluggish service
According to a surge in complaints, Verizon has been acting up lately. Customers are reporting crawling data speeds and delayed text delivery.
I’m not sure what’s going on, but Verizon service has been acting really weird lately. I’m in an area with Ultra Wideband coverage, but websites are still loading super slow or sometimes not loading at all.
I’m in Maryland and it’s been an absolute nightmare this past month or so
I’m in VA and have complained about the same issues. Slow service-No service!!
The slowdown appears to be widespread and not concentrated in a single market. It has been dragging on for over a month.
While VerizonSupport has reached out to Reddit users, the carrier hasn't officially revealed what's behind these wide-scale network issues.
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Is anyone else experiencing extremely slow service such as lagging internet. My apps take forever to load and my internet searches sometimes don’t load at all.
The possible culprit
Many customers suspect that standalone 5G (5G SA) is the culprit. The carrier kicked off its 5G SA deployment in September, but it hasn't been smooth sailing, with one analysis suggesting that a 5G SA update triggered the January outage.
5G is a joke. 4G is a struggle but at least it works.
Have you tried forcing lte only? In my area 5g slow but 4g works great.
If your phone supports 5G Standalone make sure that is turned on. It was a big improvement for me.
One prevailing theory is that the company has limited certain frequency bands for 5G SA-eligible customers while simultaneously restricting who can actually access that 5G SA network.
In many places, they have been doing a terrible job moving to 5G SA. In my area, they have entirely restricted n2/n5 to SA customers while also heavily restricting who gets SA access. They also got rid of LTE B5, leaving my area with B13/66/n77 only (n2 was already here, but is now restricted). Almost the whole Chicago market is like this in my experience.
In any case, many users have found that toggling off 5G and switching to 4G resolves the lag.
Has Verizon been slow for you lately?
Is the network feeling the squeeze?
Since the real cause remains a mystery, we are left to speculate. One potential factor is Verizon's spectrum holdings, which are leaner than those of AT&T and T-Mobile.
The company is trying to bridge that gap, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently green-lighting a $1 billion spectrum purchase from UScellular.
A fix is needed
While Verizon works on improving its infrastructure, it needs to resolve whatever is ailing its network. A carrier has one primary job, and right now, Verizon seems to be failing at that.
Some disgruntled customers are already discussing switching to another carrier. The problem is worse for customers who also subscribe to Verizon's 5G internet.
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