SpaceX spooks AT&T, T‑Mobile, and Verizon into holding hands

AT&T , T‑Mobile, and

First, the particulars

The Big Three aim to launch a joint venture (JV) to kill off dead zones. They plan to do that by collaborating on a satellite connectivity initiative. If you had any doubt that the wireless industry was shifting, an unconventional partnership should erase it., T‑Mobile, and Verizon today put out what looks like a hastily put-together announcement regarding a satellite agreement. While they claim to be uniting for the greater good of American consumers, the timing is no coincidence.The Big Three aim to launch a joint venture (JV) to kill off dead zones. They plan to do that by collaborating on a satellite connectivity initiative.











Recommended For You For customers, it means not having to choose a specific carrier or device just to get a signal in the wilderness.





Moving beyond SpaceX

currently uses SpaceX's Starlink constellation for its T-Satellite service. Verizon has partnered with Skylo, while AT&T has teamed up with AST SpaceMobile. While these existing partnerships will remain in place, the JV envisions a multiple-operator setup.



The Big Three will even partner with small rural carriers to bring space-based connectivity to their customers.



The deal is in the preliminary stages. T-Mobile currently uses SpaceX's Starlink constellation for its T-Satellite service.has partnered with Skylo, whilehas teamed up with AST SpaceMobile. While these existing partnerships will remain in place, the JV envisions a multiple-operator setup.The Big Three will even partner with small rural carriers to bring space-based connectivity to their customers.The deal is in the preliminary stages.





Why do you think AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are joining forces? To scare off SpaceX. To end connectivity dead zones. I doubt it will ever be finalized. Vote 3 Votes



SpaceX is the first satellite company to have obtained exclusive nationwide spectrum for D2D services. It's no longer beholden to T-Mobile or any other company to provide a direct-to-phone service.



With the deal with EchoStar not expected to close until 2027, SpaceX will likely continue relying on T-Mobile for now.



T-Mobile



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is determined to make D2D services a fixture of the connectivity landscape. By taking it upon themselves to control how satellite experiences are delivered, the Big Three are assuming more authority than they should, likely inviting antitrust scrutiny.

SpaceX is the first satellite company to have obtained exclusive nationwide spectrum for D2D services. It's no longer beholden toor any other company to provide a direct-to-phone service.With the deal with EchoStar not expected to close until 2027, SpaceX will likely continue relying onfor now. previously reported that satellite usage hasn't quite lived up to the hype . Terrestrial mobile networks will remain unparalleled for a high-quality experience. However, this alliance will give the three carriers significant leverage over future pricing.The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is determined to make D2D services a fixture of the connectivity landscape. By taking it upon themselves to control how satellite experiences are delivered, the Big Three are assuming more authority than they should, likely inviting antitrust scrutiny.

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By pooling spectrum resources and developing unified industry specifications, the carriers hope to let customers switch seamlessly between land-based and satellite networks.The collaboration will help the carriers with faster execution and also make it easier for satellite operators to deliver direct-to-device experiences.