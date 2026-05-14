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SpaceX spooks AT&T, T‑Mobile, and Verizon into holding hands

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon want to form a satellite partnership.

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Anam Hamid
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AT&T T‑Mobile Verizon satellite joint venture
This is so flattering to SpaceX. | Image by PhoneArena
If you had any doubt that the wireless industry was shifting, an unconventional partnership should erase it. AT&T, T‑Mobile, and Verizon today put out what looks like a hastily put-together announcement regarding a satellite agreement. While they claim to be uniting for the greater good of American consumers, the timing is no coincidence.

First, the particulars


The Big Three aim to launch a joint venture (JV) to kill off dead zones. They plan to do that by collaborating on a satellite connectivity initiative.

By joining with other carriers, we’re bringing our combined expertise to accelerate our customers’ access to reliable, and always-on coverage everywhere. 
John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO, May 2026

By pooling spectrum resources and developing unified industry specifications, the carriers hope to let customers switch seamlessly between land-based and satellite networks.

The collaboration will help the carriers with faster execution and also make it easier for satellite operators to deliver direct-to-device experiences.

With the expansion of satellite constellations, soon to be supported by multiple space-based operators, this JV will use expanded capacity and improved performance to deliver the best possible service to customers. 
Srini Gopalan, T-Mobile President and CEO, May 2026

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For customers, it means not having to choose a specific carrier or device just to get a signal in the wilderness. 

This partnership gives customers more options, continues to strengthen America’s infrastructure and increases competition for satellite providers.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, May 2026

Moving beyond SpaceX


T-Mobile currently uses SpaceX's Starlink constellation for its T-Satellite service. Verizon has partnered with Skylo, while AT&T has teamed up with AST SpaceMobile. While these existing partnerships will remain in place, the JV envisions a multiple-operator setup. 

The Big Three will even partner with small rural carriers to bring space-based connectivity to their customers.

The deal is in the preliminary stages.

Why do you think AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are joining forces?
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Countering SpaceX


SpaceX recently got its hands on 65 megahertz of AWS-4, AWS-H Block, and AWS-3 spectrum, which it aims to use for the next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) network.

SpaceX can use this spectrum to provide direct-to-device services, making it a threat to the traditional carrier model.

Analysts Walter Piecyk and Joe Galone of LightShed Partners note that this announcement arrived just as SpaceX is ready to go public. It's being viewed as a symbolic front against SpaceX.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have also repeatedly denied having an interest in teaming up with SpaceX for an MVNO.

Even if the deal goes forward, not much is expected to come of it, considering satellite companies already have access to the spectrum they need.

Maybe it matters, maybe it doesn't 


SpaceX is the first satellite company to have obtained exclusive nationwide spectrum for D2D services. It's no longer beholden to T-Mobile or any other company to provide a direct-to-phone service.

With the deal with EchoStar not expected to close until 2027, SpaceX will likely continue relying on T-Mobile for now.

T-Mobile previously reported that satellite usage hasn't quite lived up to the hype. Terrestrial mobile networks will remain unparalleled for a high-quality experience. However, this alliance will give the three carriers significant leverage over future pricing.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is determined to make D2D services a fixture of the connectivity landscape. By taking it upon themselves to control how satellite experiences are delivered, the Big Three are assuming more authority than they should, likely inviting antitrust scrutiny.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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