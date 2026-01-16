Verizon is tight-lipped about outage cause, but the embarrassing reason has been figured out

Given Verizon is being frugal these days and has laid off 13,000 employees to run efficiently, paid training likely sits low on the corporate agenda.





Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong





Verizon has been in damage control mode since, issuing a profuse apology to customers and



The outage couldn't have come at a worse time because Verizon just had a rough year and has installed a new CEO with the hope of turning things around.



5G SA is an independent 5G network that doesn't depend on 4G infrastructure. Verizon initially relied on 4G resources to bring 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) to customers, and began transitioning to 5G SA last year, five years after rival Since the update was rolled out in the morning, it was likely an insignificant update, but a human error, such as mistyping a command, made it snowball into a widespread outage.has been in damage control mode since, issuing a profuse apology to customers and offering a $20 credit The outage couldn't have come at a worse time becausejust had a rough year and has installed a new CEO with the hope of turning things around. AT&T and T-Mobile capitalized on the carrier's misery by reminding customers that their networks were operating as normal.5G SA is an independent 5G network that doesn't depend on 4G infrastructure.initially relied on 4G resources to bring 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) to customers, and began transitioning to 5G SA last year, five years after rival T-Mobile





Do you view Verizon differently after the outage? Yeah, my opinion of it has gone down. 49.62% No, stuff happens. 35.57% Yeah, I might switch. 14.81% Vote 1175 Votes