Build your custom plan with Tello!

Verizon is tight-lipped about outage cause, but the embarrassing reason has been figured out

Verizon may have pushed out the wrong update at the worst possible time.

11comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service 5G
verizon outage cause 5G SA update
Verizon | Image Credit - NBC News

Unfortunate timing and a 5G update gone wrong may have been behind Verizon's Wednesday outage, according to market intelligence firm Recon Analytics' founder, Roger Entner. In a statement to CNET, Entner helped fill in the blanks after Verizon revealed only that a software issue had brought its network down.

Wrong update at the wrong time


The outage lasted nearly ten hours and impacted voice, text, and data services. Because the disruptions weren't region-specific, infrastructure failure was an unlikely culprit. Verizon has ruled out a cyberattack, but it didn't provide details about the software problem that wreaked havoc.

Entner believes that Verizon may have pushed out a buggy update at the wrong time. Companies usually roll out major updates during off-hours to keep potential disruptions to a minimum.

It appears that someone at the company deployed a minor change early in the day, which kicked off the blackout around 11:00 am ET and impacted hundreds of thousands of customers.

Recommended For You
Only eligible devices in high-end markets where Verizon has activated 5G Standalone (5G SA) were affected, which suggests a change was made to the 5G SA core.

It looks like their 5G SA (Standalone) core went down during a minor feature change.When carriers do massive upgrades, they do that between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the morning. A noon start for the crash indicates 'fat fingers' for a smaller change that cascaded through the system.
Roger Entner, Recon Analytics, January 2025

Some users claim that 5G SA was disabled — at least temporarily — in their area after the outage.

Lee W. McKnight, an Associate Professor at Syracuse University's School of Information Studies, has chalked up the problem to a failed update to a Virtual Network Function (VNF), which knocked down other VNFs. VNFs are services running as software processes and deployed in the cloud.

The interconnected nature of VNFs explains why the service kept coming back and cutting out intermittently. McKnight believes Verizon's technical staff needs more cloud training to prevent a recurrence.

Like an engine stalling out, if all Verizon VNFs are not in sync [or] well orchestrated, the network is off-key.
Lee W. McKnight, Syracuse University's School of Information Studies professor, January 2025

Given Verizon is being frugal these days and has laid off 13,000 employees to run efficiently, paid training likely sits low on the corporate agenda.

Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong

Since the update was rolled out in the morning, it was likely an insignificant update, but a human error, such as mistyping a command, made it snowball into a widespread outage.

Verizon has been in damage control mode since, issuing a profuse apology to customers and offering a $20 credit.

The outage couldn't have come at a worse time because Verizon just had a rough year and has installed a new CEO with the hope of turning things around. AT&T and T-Mobile capitalized on the carrier's misery by reminding customers that their networks were operating as normal.

5G SA is an independent 5G network that doesn't depend on 4G infrastructure. Verizon initially relied on 4G resources to bring 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) to customers, and began transitioning to 5G SA last year, five years after rival T-Mobile.

Do you view Verizon differently after the outage?
Yeah, my opinion of it has gone down.
49.62%
No, stuff happens.
35.57%
Yeah, I might switch.
14.81%
1175 Votes

Perception is everything


Verizon has been trying to reverse the trend of customer losses by offering more value, while proclaiming that it's the best. Confusingly, AT&T and T-Mobile have also been claiming the same, making it difficult for customers to decide who to believe. T-Mobile's claims have recently been supported by insight companies Opensignal and J.D. Power.

Interestingly, T-Mobile was victorious by a slight margin, meaning its rivals are not too far behind when it comes to connectivity metrics and perception. However, a large-scale outage could torpedo perception about Verizon's competitiveness, and its reluctance to offer more details is only making things worse.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (11)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
AT&T wants a relationship with more than one LEO partner, you're about to benefit
AT&T wants a relationship with more than one LEO partner, you're about to benefit
These leaked images and promo video show off Motorola's Razr 70 Ultra flagship in even more detail
These leaked images and promo video show off Motorola's Razr 70 Ultra flagship in even more detail
It's not too late to grab the Pixel 9 Pro at this unbelievably good discount
It's not too late to grab the Pixel 9 Pro at this unbelievably good discount
Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Max vs 17 Pro Max image hints at biggest camera jump in years
Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Max vs 17 Pro Max image hints at biggest camera jump in years
Apple may have just sidestepped the EU's biggest iPhone rule yet
Apple may have just sidestepped the EU's biggest iPhone rule yet
You need to learn from the mistakes made by a 15-year Verizon subscriber
You need to learn from the mistakes made by a 15-year Verizon subscriber