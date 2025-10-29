Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late

Verizon doesn't want to lose any more customers to rivals.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon Q3 2025
Verizon today announced its Q3 results, confirming its third consecutive quarter of customer losses. The upside is that this was the jolt the company needed, with the newly appointed CEO, Dan Schulman, committing to transformative changes to get back in customers' good graces.

Verizon earned money but lost customers


From a financial perspective, Verizon's third quarter wasn't that bad. The company's revenue rose 1.5 percent to $33.8 billion, and profit increased from $3.4 billion in Q3 2024 to $5.1 billion.

Wireless service revenue also increased 2.4 percent to $17.4 billion. The company lost 7,000 wireless postpaid phone customers in Q3 2025, which is dismal, considering it added 18,000 customers during the same period last year. However, the company lost 51,000 postpaid subscribers in Q2 2025, so the situation seems to be improving.

The Business segment was a bright spot, gaining 51,000 customers. The broadband unit was a strong performer, adding 306,000 fixed wireless access and fiber customers.

Although the high churn rate or the number of customers leaving may not have had a financial impact yet, the same cannot be said about its wireless rankings. With T-Mobile ending the quarter with 1 million new customers, it might not be long before it dethrones Verizon as the carrier with the most subscribers. The company's other major rival, AT&T, also added 405,000 new customers in Q3.

Aware of the company's unpopularity, Schulman has vowed to make drastic changes and shift to a customer-first culture. He says that despite having an excellent network, the company has been losing market share.

We will rapidly shift to a customer-first culture, one that thrives on delighting our customers. These will not be incremental changes.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, October 2025

The new CEO says that customers want value – an implicit admission that raising prices created bad blood. The company also aims to simplify its plans, which hints that new plans might be on the way.

In the last several years, despite our investment in network excellence, we have consistently lost market share. Today, that changes. We will leverage our network excellence to increase our share of net adds.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, October 2025

Recommended Stories

The company aims to compete more aggressively against rivals to prevent customer poaching. It will also speed up its convergence strategy to court customers who want both mobility and broadband services.

Verizon will no longer be a hunting ground for competitors.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, October 2025

Lastly, like T-Mobile, Verizon wants to increase its focus on efficiency. It plans to reduce costs and simplify its operations to funnel more investment into growth.

A make it or break it moment for Verizon


For far too long, Verizon thought it could get by by relying on high-value customers who weren't moved by price changes, even as it lost subscribers. Three quarters later, it has finally realized that price increases have a ceiling.

T-Mobile is within striking distance of overtaking Verizon as the nation's largest carrier, a feat it will likely achieve soon.

However, this rude awakening was perhaps just what the company needed to be on its A-game. T-Mobile, on the other hand, continues to grow, despite also raising prices, a move enabled by its previous low rates.

Regardless, customers are souring on the Big Three, and if Verizon rises to the challenge and reinvents itself as the new un-carrier, these customer losses would prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Is Verizon finally heading in the right direction?

Vote View Result

It's not that simple


While Schulman talks about network excellence, it cannot be denied that T-Mobile is leading when it comes to 5G and even beyond. Verizon cannot erase that lead simply by offering better value. It also needs to keep pace with T-Mobile in introducing new technologies.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
The Motorola Edge 70 is here – it wants to beat the iPhone Air and it may have what’s necessary
The Motorola Edge 70 is here – it wants to beat the iPhone Air and it may have what’s necessary
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless