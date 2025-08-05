Verizon might regret what it did to its most loyal base
The end of loyalty perks is driving many of Verizon's loyal customers to reconsider.
Verizon just made a pretty unpopular move and customers are not holding back. The company recently removed its loyalty discounts – something that long-time users really valued – and now the backlash is coming in strong.
Plenty of loyal Verizon subscribers are venting and many say they've had enough and are ready to walk away for good.
Verizon is still the biggest carrier in the US (at least for now), but it is definitely feeling the pressure. And despite losing customers, the company doesn't seem too eager to change its direction. And that is opening up a big opportunity for the competition.
For starters, it's got the fastest 5G network according to most speed tests. On top of that, T-Mobile is now pushing T-Satellite connectivity – a feature that lets users stay connected even in off-grid areas, which could be a game-changer for a lot of people who travel or live in rural spots.
Still, despite everything, Verizon does have one major edge: coverage. If you live outside of a major city or don't really care about cutting-edge 5G speeds, Verizon's 4G network still offers the most reliable coverage in many areas. That is something a lot of users aren't willing to give up, no matter how annoyed they are with price changes and customer service.
So, if you are trying to figure out which carrier is right for you, it really comes down to what you value more – wider coverage or better pricing and perks. And if you are still on the fence, we've got guides to help you compare the best phone carriers based on where you live and how you use your phone.
Now, Verizon has reportedly been working on a new loyalty discount program, but for a lot of customers, this effort is already too little, too late. This latest change feels like the final straw – after years of rising prices and customer service complaints, some users just aren't willing to wait around to see if things improve.
I've been with you since 2003 goodbye. T-mobile hello I guess. Your company has turned to a complete joke. Customer service is absolutely non existent. Your AI chat services are deplorable. You're taking away discounts and perks while raising prices. Is your goal to devalue the company so AT&T and T mobile will fight to buy it? According to news articles and various social media reporting. You're losing customers at an exponential rate. Yet here you are still making ridiculous decisions. As I've stated before I'll never switch to my plan. No matter how hard your weak sales team goes. Raised the prices on tablet service. I use this on wifi 99% of the time anyway. Guess who is going to pay off the remaining $200 on that and give me all new phones (ours are already paid for). My bill is "about" to be $40 cheaper for 5 lines. Again you guys are a complete laughing stock.
– Independent-Syrup256, Reddit, August 2025
And it is not just a few frustrated users. Others who've been with Verizon since the Bell Atlantic days are saying they are done, too. For context, Bell Atlantic was one of the original Baby Bells formed after the breakup of AT&T in 1983 and it later merged with GTE to form Verizon in 2000. So, yeah, we are talking decades of loyalty here.
I've been with them since they were Bell Atlantic. Also ready to bail with the 4 phones we have on the plan. They really do suck at this point.
– Gregorygregory888888, Reddit, August 2025
Plenty of long-time Verizon customers are clearly reaching a breaking point – and they are not holding back.
August 2025 will be my last month with Verizon after 16 years. They have gotten too difficult to deal with and I'm done with them.
–bd485, Reddit, August 2025
Another user chimed in with a similar story, only this one involves their whole family plan.
I am probably doing the same for my line and my parents 2 lines they have with me. 17 years and my loyalty is being rewarded with. $25 price increase. Like WTH.
– aspenextreme03, Reddit, August 2025
I've had an account with 2 companies that were acquired by Verizon and then with V ever since. This started in 1994 with a bag phone my wife and I shared. I just dropped them for TMobile…
– FullOfEel, reddit, August 2025
And while some aren't quite ready to switch carriers just yet, they are on the edge – especially with Verizon pushing for longer phone lock periods. Currently, phones on Verizon unlock after 60 days, but the company has been trying to get the FCC to allow longer lock-in periods. That has sparked a whole new wave of complaints.
As long as Verizon keeps unlocking phones after 60 days I'll probably stay with them. But when they take that away I'll probably switch. My family has been with Verizon since the Alltel merger.
– RoundChampionship840, reddit, August 2025
And for others, the decision has already been made.
Said goodbye to Verizon after 10 years this past weekend now with T-Mobile.
– Refrigerator-Tasty, Reddit, August 2025
So yeah, it is clear: people are leaving. And the sentiment is pretty consistent – years of loyalty are being met with price hikes, disappearing perks, poor customer service and AI-driven support systems that just don't cut it.
T-Mobile, for one, is probably loving this. The Un-carrier has been gaining ground fast, attracting new users left and right. And sure, it is not perfect – T-Mobile users also complain about price hikes and questionable customer service – but it still has some solid advantages.
