Verizon might regret what it did to its most loyal base

Plenty of loyal and many say they've had enough and are ready to walk away for good. Plenty of loyal Verizon subscribers are venting and many say they've had enough and are ready to walk away for good.



Now, , but for a lot of customers, this effort is already too little, too late. This latest change feels like the final straw – after years of rising prices and customer service complaints, some users just aren't willing to wait around to see if things improve. Now, Verizon has reportedly been working on a new loyalty discount program , but for a lot of customers, this effort is already too little, too late. This latest change feels like the final straw – after years of rising prices and customer service complaints, some users just aren't willing to wait around to see if things improve.





– Independent-Syrup256, Reddit, August 2025

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Verizon since the Bell Atlantic days are saying they are done, too. For context, Bell Atlantic was one of the original Baby Bells formed after the breakup of AT&T in 1983 and it later merged with GTE to form Verizon in 2000. So, yeah, we are talking decades of loyalty here.



And it is not just a few frustrated users. Others who've been withsince the Bell Atlantic days are saying they are done, too. For context, Bell Atlantic was one of the original Baby Bells formed after the breakup ofin 1983 and it later merged with GTE to formin 2000. So, yeah, we are talking decades of loyalty here.

– Gregorygregory888888, Reddit, August 2025

Plenty of long-time Verizon customers are clearly reaching a breaking point – and they are not holding back.



Plenty of long-timecustomers are clearly reaching a breaking point – and they are not holding back.

–bd485, Reddit, August 2025

Another user chimed in with a similar story, only this one involves their whole family plan.



Another user chimed in with a similar story, only this one involves their whole family plan.

– aspenextreme03, Reddit, August 2025

Recommended Stories

– RoundChampionship840, reddit, August 2025

And for others, the decision has already been made.



And for others, the decision has already been made.

– Refrigerator-Tasty, Reddit, August 2025



So yeah, it is clear: people are leaving. And the sentiment is pretty consistent – years of loyalty are being met with price hikes, disappearing perks, poor customer service and AI-driven support systems that just don't cut it. So yeah, it is clear: people are leaving. And the sentiment is pretty consistent – years of loyalty are being met with price hikes, disappearing perks, poor customer service and AI-driven support systems that just don't cut it.





Could Verizon have done something to keep your loyalty? Yes – don’t mess with loyalty discounts. Maybe – if customer service was better. No – I was already thinking about switching. I’m still with them for the coverage. Yes – don’t mess with loyalty discounts. 25% Maybe – if customer service was better. 0% No – I was already thinking about switching. 50% I’m still with them for the coverage. 25%



Still, despite everything, Verizon does have one major edge: coverage. If you live outside of a major city or don't really care about cutting-edge 5G speeds, Verizon 's 4G network still offers the most reliable coverage in many areas. That is something a lot of users aren't willing to give up, no matter how annoyed they are with price changes and customer service.



So, if you are trying to figure out which carrier is right for you, it really comes down to what you value more – wider coverage or better pricing and perks. And if you are still on the fence, we've got guides to help you compare the So, if you are trying to figure out which carrier is right for you, it really comes down to what you value more – wider coverage or better pricing and perks. And if you are still on the fence, we've got guides to help you compare the best phone carriers based on where you live and how you use your phone.





iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer