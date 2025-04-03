Good iPhone or Galaxy deal? It’s the best time to shop refurbished with Back Market!

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Smartphones have gone a long way over the past 20 years. It used to be that the hardware was rapidly developing, and each year there was some major improvement — be it with the camera, the performance, battery life, or just a radical new design that you had to have.

Nowadays, things have cooled down a little. You can rock a 3-year old phone and, as long as the battery is in good condition, not find yourself wanting for anything. Which is why a lot of users have stopped upgrading annually or even once every two years.

And a lot of savvy shoppers even prefer to get an older flagship phone at a major discount than buying today’s midrangers, which launched with a slower processor and worse camera. Where do you find such “old” phones?

One place to go to is the second-hand market, but few veer in that direction. You don’t know the condition, state, or legitimacy of the device. And let’s face it — a lot of sellers don’t even know what they are selling and can accidentally send you a locked phone or one with a bad battery.

The second, more reliable way, is to shop from a reputable refurbished phone reseller, like Back Market.

Back Market is a global company specializing in refurbishing and re-selling various electronics, smartphones included. There are multiple benefits to shopping for an older model, and Back Market makes sure it’s done right:

  • You save money on a new purchase
  • The devices are inspected and graded, so you know exactly what you are buying
  • Batteries are tested and guaranteed to have at least 80% capacity (90% for Premium grade units)
  • Batteries with lower health are replaced
  • Ports, SIM slots, biometric sensors, cameras, flashes, GPS, and screens are tested
  • Phones are checked for carrier locks and advertised accordingly
  • IMEIs go through a legitimacy check to make sure the device is not blacklisted
  • 1-year warranty, free 30-day returns

So, with that in mind, you can confidently get a flagship like an iPhone 13 or a Galaxy S22. These phones were at the top of the food chain when they were released, and you can expect them to be much better than an entry-level phone today.

Recommended Stories
What kind of prices are we talking about?


And this is barely scratching the surface — no refurbished pun intended. For a full list of phone models and other electronics, visit Back Market below:

Back Market phone deals


And yes, the compact phone fans among you may already be thinking — this is your only chance to get an iPhone 13 mini now that Apple no longer makes the tiny smartphones. Grabbing one that has been thoroughly checked, tested, and comes with a warranty is your option right now, and yes, Back Market has minis in stock!


